Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Piqua Health Department:

Nov. 11

Pizza Hut, 1631 Covington Ave., Piqua — The following food contact surfaces need to be cleaned and sanitized: pizza rings, food containers, pizza lids. The following items need to be cleaned: shelf above fryer, walk-in cooler. The seal is damaged on the two-door refrigerator. Replace door seal. Ice forming on boxes in walk in freezer. Repair. The ceilings need to be cleaned.

Nov. 13

Speedway, 900 Scott Drive, Piqua — The walk in cooler needs to be cleaned.

Nov. 16

Susie’s Big Dipper, 323 N. Main St., Piqua — Package of ice cream sandwiches and Italian ice that did not have ingredients. Must be provided when items are out for consumers to pick up. Provide paper towels in ice cream room so hands can be easily washed. Be sure food employees monitor health and say home when ill.

Nov. 12

Action Works LLC, 8433 N. County Road 25A, Piqua — Raw eggs stored above soft pretzels in refrigerator. Store raw items below foods and cook to as high temperature to prevent possible cross contamination. The following items need to be cleaned: metal stem thermometer, microwave, pizza paddle. Observed signs of mice in kitchen. Increase sanitation and take steps to remove mice. The refrigerator is leaking water and has a damaged seal in the door. Repair/replace. Provide quat test strips so amount of sanitizier can be monitored. The following items need cleaning: prep unit, fryer area and beer cooler. Boxes of single service stored on floor. Keep off floor to prevent contamination. Trash cans overflowing; remove more frequently. Damaged ceiling tile in men’s room. Replace. Unused nacho cheese machine in kitchen. Remove items no longer being used in food service.

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Dec. 1

• Dollar General Store, 3285 S. County Road 25-A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Asian Cottage, 761 W. Market St., Troy — No written procedures for time as a public health control. Develop time procedures, maintain and make available to the licensor upon request.

Repeat: Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed the lid of the chest freezer across from the 3 compartment sink being held together with packing tape. Tape is not an approved material for food equipment.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed a small round cutting board on the back prep table that was deeply scored and scratched. Resurface or replace to make smooth and easily cleanable.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed the lids to both grease traps severely degraded and in disrepair. Contact a state licensed plumber registered in Miami County to replace and properly seal grease trap lids.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The steel floor paneling was observed to be coming loose and needing sealed beneath the grill line. Clean and then properly seal so paneling is closed/tight-fitting and to prevent conditions for pests.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed the stainless wall paneling in the corner of the warewashing area where it meets the walk-in cooler to be improperly sealed, not smooth or easily cleanable. Seal the corner of this juncture point such that the area is smooth, easily cleanable and sealed to prevent conditions for pests.

Corrected During Inspection: Observed several boxed food items such as fortune cookies being stored in the hallway leading to the restrooms. The facility was never approved to store food items in this location. Upon informing the PIC, the PIC began the process of moving these items back into the kitchen storage area.

Dec. 2

• West Milton IGA, 1177 S. Miami St., West Milton — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the deli case, observed packaged ground beef and chicken breast being stored directly adjacent ready-to-eat deli meat and cheeses. Upon informing the food employee, the raw meats were moved to the meat room walk-in cooler.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. In the deli, observed container of “clean” utensils on undercounter stainless storage shelf with food debris build-up. Upon informing food employee, the utensils were taken back to the 3-compartment sink to be washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the deli case, observed sliced turkey with a discard date of 11/28 and sliced capricola with a discard date of 12/1. Upon informing the food employee, these items were voluntarily pulled and discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the deli case, observed previously cut head of romaine lettuce without a proper date mark. Also observed a previously cut tomato. Upon informing the food employee, these undated items were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection: Unapproved pesticide being used. In the produce storage area, observed canister of raid flying insect spray. Upon informing the PIC, the raid spray was removed.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Observed spray bottle containing sanitizing solution in the produce area unlabeled. Upon informing the PIC, the spray bottle with working contents was labeled.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. In the deli prep area, observed bottle of Windex stored directly on the deli prep station where active prep work was being completed. Upon informing the food employee, the windex was immediately removed from the food prep area.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. In the meat room walk-in cooler, observed the ends of the meat plunger with imperfected edges with severe abrasions. Upon informing the PIC, the meat plunger was voluntarily pulled.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed the 3-compartment sink in the meat room needing sealed to the adjacent wall. Seal and caulk sink fixture to facilitate and promote easy cleaning.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed the door frame to the walk-in freezer exposing wood. Repair and reseal door frame with a smooth and easily cleanable finish.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. The produce prep sink was observed needing resealed to the adjacent wall. Caulk and reseal for ease of cleaning.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. In the walk-in freezer, observed an ice build-up around the perimeter of the door frame as well as on the unit’s threshold. Ensure unit is in good repair and proper adjustment to prevent ice from accumulating.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed the meat saw becoming discolored and beginning to show signs of rusting. PIC stated meat saw is replaced about every 1-2 weeks. Ensure meat saw is being replaced frequently enough to ensure the food contact surfaces of this equipment remain easily cleanable. PIC started process of replacing meat saw at the time of inspection.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed cove base finish behind the meat saw completely loose from the floor and wall junctures. Reseal cove molding so it is completely closed and tight-fitting.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed the walk-in freezer unit’s heat stripping in disrepair allowing for ice to accumulate around the perimeter of the door as well as on and under the threshold. Also observed the threshold severely warped and coming up from the floor paneling. Repair or replace. PIC stated the walk-in freezer is planning on being replaced. Contact the health department with plans before new install of walk-in unit begins.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food in an RFE must be embargoed due to adulteration, misbranding, or baby food or formula is expired. Observed approximately 200 baby food items that were expired. Upon making the PIC aware, they agreed to destroy and throw away all expired baby food. See note to file for destruction form.

• La Fiesta Express LLC, 1133 W. Main St., Troy — Critical; Repeat: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed rodent droppings on the soda lines going into the ceiling by the ice machine in the kitchen. Upon making the PIC aware, the rodent droppings were cleaned up with bleach. Discussed with PIC that a pest control company must come out and Miami County Public Health must receive a pest control plan no later than 11/23.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed a gap between the bottom of the back door and the bottom threshold with light coming in.

Repeat: Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed white food storage bins wet nested after being run through the dish machine. Ensure all items air dry before stacking for storage.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed multiple cutting boards with deep scoring and scratching, they are no longer smooth or easily cleanable.

Repeat: Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed the hand sink drain pipes in the kitchen leaking at the time of inspection.

Repeat: Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Observed grease spillage surrounding the dumpster and grease receptacles. PIC stated the grease receptacles are broken.

Dec. 3

• Bowman & Landes Turkeys Inc., 6490 E. Ross Road, New Carlisle — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed hand sink used for dumping an old sanitizer bucket, and for filling a new one up. Upon making the PIC aware of this, they stated the hand sink would only be used for hand washing.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the retail walk-in cooler, observed ground beef being stored above ribeye steaks. Observed raw chicken being stored above ground beef. Observed raw shell eggs stored on top shelf above ready-to-eat food items. Upon informing the PIC, these storage order issues were immediately addressed.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. In the meat room, observed two meat tenderizing cubers with food debris build-up that had not yet been used the day of inspection. Upon informing the PIC, the tenderizing cubers were placed in the 3-compartment sink to be washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. At the time of inspection, cut lettuce was not date marked in the prep top cooler. PIC stated that it was cut the day before, and then date marked it.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed the cutting board on the deli sandwich prep cooler to be deeply scored and chipped. Cutting board is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Replace.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. The hand sink in the raw meat prep room needs resealed to the adjacent wall. Reseal and caulk to facilitate adequate cleaning.

Mops dried improperly. Install mop hanger to allow mops to air-dry so they do not contaminate the physical facility’s floors, walls and ceilings.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed the floor wall junctures where the FRP paneling meets the flooring beneath the 3-compartment sink in the raw meat room needing a bead of caulking. Seal this area to promote/facilitate cleaning.

Light intensity less than fifty foot candles in required areas. Lighting in prep area less than 50 foot candles. Increase lighting intensity in prep areas to at least 50 FC.

Dec. 4

• Outback Steakhouse, 1801 Towne Park Drive, Troy — Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed deep scratching and scoring on cutting boards throughout the facility.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. At the time of inspection, the cutting board on the back prep top cooler was secured to the unit with zip ties.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The following were observed unclean or with food debris at the time of inspection: 1. Door gaskets on reach-in coolers 2. Shelving throughout the facility 3. Inside reach-in coolers.

Repeat: Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. Remove any equipment that is nonfunctional, or no longer needed.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed missing or inadequate grout throughout the facility, especially in the following areas: 1. dry storage 2. server area.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed food debris on the floor in the following areas: 1. along the cooking line 2. Inside the walk-in cooler 3. Inside the walk-in freezer 4. dry storage 5. in the server area.

Dec. 7

• La Plaza Tapatia International Fresh Market, 960 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. PIC unable to provide written bodily fluid clean-up procedures at the time of inspection. A copy will be emailed upon inspection.

Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed the meat/deli slicer behind deli case with chicken feet with food debris build-up. PIC stated this was last used on Friday. Ensure the slicer is being cleaned and sanitized effectively to prevent potential contamination of food products.

Repeat: Improper use of a rodent bait station. Observed a snap mouse trap behind retail cooler shelves through the back entry point of walk-in cooler next to meat department area. Remove snap trap and ensure rodent bait stations are kept in enclosed tamper-resistant bait stations.

Repeat: Bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled. Observed donut display case outside the bakery area without proper labeling. Ensure each corresponding item has a proper label in plain view of the customer or create an ingredient book with label info (common name, ingredients and allergens) and ensure the book is available to consumers in plain view.

Critical; Repeat: Food display not properly protected from contamination by consumers. Observed retail dried pepper/spice stand out for consumer display without being properly protected against potential contamination. Discussed options with the PIC to ensure this is corrected. PIC stated he would remove the retail spice display by the afternoon of the same day.

Repeat: In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed tongs with their handles being stored in RTE food items in the produce area. Ensure in-use utensils are properly stored to protect against potential contamination of the food products.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed scratched and scored cutting blocks in the meat rooms. Resurface or replace so cutting boards are easily able to be cleaned and sanitized.

Critical; Repeat: Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed rolling ice bucket cart with severe crack in the bottom surfaces of this unit. Replace such that the unit is smooth and easily cleanable.

Repeat: Apparatuses used to store cases of food not easily movable. Observed several large wooden skids being used for storage of food in the produce walk-in cooler. To facilitate adequate cleaning of the produce walk-in unit, replace the skids with approved shelving units.

Repeat: Insufficient storage space provided for soiled and clean items. Observed limited space for soiled or clean air-dry items in the produce warewashing area. Supply sufficient racking or spacing for dirty and clean food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils.

Repeat: Improper disposal of condensation and other nonsewage liquids. Observed another severe build up of standing water beneath and around the facility’s ice macnine. Ensure the ice machine is draining properly to prevent these sort of accumulations of standing water.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. The following areas were observed needing to be cleaned at the time of inspection: 1. The walls in the produce room behind the prep station 2. the floors in the produce walk-in cooler 3. the floors throughout the bakery 4. the bakery walk-in cooler unit 5. the meat walk-in freezer (ice build-up) Clean these areas more frequently to prevent accumulations of debris and other residues.

Repeat: RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. No person-in-charge certified as a Food Handler on-site at the time of inspection. When the facility is absent the level 2 Manager’s certified individual, at least one person per shift shall be level 1 Food Handler trained and certified.