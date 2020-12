PIQUA — Richard E. Cable, age 71, of Piqua, passed away at 1:12 AM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County – Inpatient Unit, Troy. pictures.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.