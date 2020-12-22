Westfall to begin second term as commissioner

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners officially approved the employment verification for newly-elected commissioner Wade Westfall during Tuesday’s meeting.

Westfall will fill the seat vacated by commissioner Jack Evans, with his first official day set for Jan. 3, 2021. This will be his second term as commissioner, having previously served on the board from January 1989 to December 1993.

Westfall’s annual salary will be $81,157.

In other business during Tuesday’s meeting, the board held two zoning hearings and approved re-zoning requests for acreage at 7860 Piqua-Clayton Road in Covington — 5.022 acres re-zoned from general agriculture and residential to domestic agriculture; and on Frederick-Garland Road in West Milton — 6.2-acre track re-zoned from general agriculture to domestic agriculture.