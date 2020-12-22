Troy Christian girls lose to Dayton Chrstian in MBC action

TROY — The good news for the Troy Christian girls basketball team is they will get another shot at Dayton Christian — like all its Metro Buckeye Conference opponents — later this season.

The Lady Eagles led most of the first half, before a tough third quarter spelled doom in a 36-30 loss to the Warriors Monday night at the Eagles Nest.

Troy Christian — who had the start of its season delayed — fell to 1-2, while Dayton Christian improved to 4-3.

“We are not going to use that (teams having played more games than Troy Christian) as an excuse,” Troy Christian coach Tony Ferraro said. “These girls played together all summer. We felt like this was a winnable game.”

The Eagles were up 14-11 at halftime.

But, Troy Christian wouldn’t make a field goal in the second half until Sydney Taylor scored on an inbounds pass from Morgan Taylor with 2:30 remaining in the game.

“We missed 14 shots in the paint tonight,” Ferraro said. “I am going to give credit to Dayton Christian’s defense. They did a good job.”

Still, there were opportunities there for Troy Christian.

Brynn Collins scored seven points in the third quarter as Dayton Christian outpointed Troy Christian 10-2 to go up 21-16 headed to the final eighth minutes.

But, Troy Christian rallied.

Erin Schenk and Sydney Taylor hit two free throws each and Morgan Taylor hit one of two with 6:02 remaining to tie the game 21-21.

“It did (the third quarter hurt Troy Christian),” Ferraro said. “But, we came back and tied it up. We had an opportunity to win this game.”

Kayla Ogburn scored six points in the fourth quarter for Dayton Christian and a key moment came with the Warriors lead 27-22.

Dayton Christian missed a free throw, but got the offensive rebound and Bailey Peterson hit a 3-pointer to take a 30-22 lead with 3:10 remaining.

“That was a big shot,” Ferraro said. “They were able to hit their 3-pointers and we didn’t.”

Troy Christian got as close as five down the stretch, but Dayton Christian held on for the win.

Sarah Johnson led a balanced Troy Christian attack with eight points.

Schenk scored seven points, Sydney Taylor netted six and Morgan Taylor added five points.

Kayla Ogburn had 10 points for Dayton Christian, while Alena Seaquist and Brynn Collins both scored nine.

“What I expect is the girls use the holiday break to work hard and come out ready to play when we return in January,” Ferraro said.

Troy Christian returns to action Jan. 4 at Yellow Springs.