Extra deputies on roadways for holidays

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays for a combined 80 hours of overtime.

The extra traffic enforcement commenced earlier this month and will conclude on New Year’s Day. The additional deputies will be targeting high crash roadways and roadways that have high rates of OVI arrests, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Duchak said in a press release that deputies will be strictly enforcing all of Ohio’s traffic statutes with a zero tolerance for violators. A primary goal will be to remove alcohol and drug impaired drivers from county roadways, he said. There is usually an increase in alcohol consumption over the holidays, Duchak said, which combined with driving can be deadly.

“We are hoping to curb auto crashes with the deployment of extra deputies on various days and at various periods throughout the holiday season,” Duchak said, “If one chooses to drink this holiday season, please have a designated driver or call a cab.”

The extra traffic enforcement effort is made possible through a grant the sheriff’s office received this year from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The grant funds the overtime for the deputies and pays some fuel costs. For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov .