United Way remains focused on helping

To the Editor:

2020 is a year we’ll never forget. We’ve faced challenges we never expected, overcome odds stacked against us, learned things we couldn’t have imagined, banded together on a scale we never thought possible.

Through it all, we have continued to improve lives and advance the common good — while ramping up our efforts to address a huge increase in need. As CEO of the United Way of Miami County, I have seen our staff, our donors, our volunteers, and our entire community step up in an unprecedented way. We all want to put this year behind us. We all want to start fresh on Jan. 1, 2021. But I’m here to tell you that January is too late. We must start today.

As we near the end of our 2020 United Way campaign we ask that you consider a year-end donation to the United Way of Miami County. If you have given in the past, that is greatly appreciated and now, more than ever, our member agencies need your continued support. With your generous gift, the United Way of Miami County can focus on the people and issues close to home: food, housing, health care, emergency services, children and youth, employment, people with disabilities, and older adults in Miami County – in other words, the big issues. Your gifts demonstrate your own commitment to the health of our community.

Join me, join all of us here in Miami County, as we reimagine a future that is better than yesterday. A tomorrow full of hope, of possibility, of action. A tomorrow where every person in our community can have a safe home, a secure future, and a fresh start.

To reach that new tomorrow, we need every single one of us to take action today. Help us get there by making a gift to United Way of Miami County at www.unitedwaymco.org.

— Sean Ford, Chief Executive Officer

United Way of Miami County