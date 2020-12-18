CareFlight called to US 36 crash

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — A crash involving a semi tractor pulling a trailer loaded with grain and a mini-van closed the highway for a period of time and resulted in a pair of injuries, one requiring CareFlight to respond to the scene.

According to deputies on the scene, a mini-van that was southbound on Greenville Falls-Clayton Road pulled into the path of a westbound semi, causing the crash shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The semi went down an embankment off the south side of the highway and caught fire. The van crashed into a guard rail.

The driver of the semi was assisted from his burning vehicle by Bradford and Covington firefighters who rushed to put out the fire. He sustained burns to his hands and face. CareFlight was called to transport him to Miami Valley Hospital.

The mini-van driver was extricated by firefighters and EMS from Covington and Bradford Life Squads. He as transported to an area hospital by Bradford Rescue Squad.

Neither driver’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

US Route 36 was closed for a short period of time while the crash was investigated. A crash reconstruction team from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

No names have been released.