MARGARET SMITH

Staff Reports
-

BRADFORD — Margaret “Margie” Smith, age 82 of Bradford, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at home.

Margie was born in Darke County on April 25, 1938 to the (late) Joseph Calvin & Mary Elizabeth (Graybill) Lavy; attended Gettysburg, OH schools; retired from Copperweld, Piqua with 20+ years of service; had formerly worked at Hartzell Propeller, Piqua; member of the Old Order German Baptist Church, Oak Grove District; loved to travel; loved to visit and have visitors; an avid “fisherwoman”; and enjoyed hunting mushrooms.

Preceded in death by her parents; Johnnie L. Smith, who she married in 1957 and he passed away in 2004; two sons, Edward L. Smith in 2004 and Tony J. Smith in 1999; and brother, John Lavy in 2020.

Margie is survived by her daughter, Pamela “Pam” Reck of Bradford; son-in-law, Michael E. Reck of Bradford; grandchildren, Michael E. Reck Jr. & Stacey Snyder, June Lambert; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Ivan, Isabella, & Christina Reck; sister, Mary Jean Lavy of Gettysburg; brother, Melvin Lavy of Bradford; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service 1:00 PM Monday at the Old Order German Baptist Church, Oak Grove District. Interment Oakland Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation will be 10:00 AM Monday until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR