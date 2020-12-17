MARGARET SMITH

BRADFORD — Margaret “Margie” Smith, age 82 of Bradford, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at home.

Margie was born in Darke County on April 25, 1938 to the (late) Joseph Calvin & Mary Elizabeth (Graybill) Lavy; attended Gettysburg, OH schools; retired from Copperweld, Piqua with 20+ years of service; had formerly worked at Hartzell Propeller, Piqua; member of the Old Order German Baptist Church, Oak Grove District; loved to travel; loved to visit and have visitors; an avid “fisherwoman”; and enjoyed hunting mushrooms.

Preceded in death by her parents; Johnnie L. Smith, who she married in 1957 and he passed away in 2004; two sons, Edward L. Smith in 2004 and Tony J. Smith in 1999; and brother, John Lavy in 2020.

Margie is survived by her daughter, Pamela “Pam” Reck of Bradford; son-in-law, Michael E. Reck of Bradford; grandchildren, Michael E. Reck Jr. & Stacey Snyder, June Lambert; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Ivan, Isabella, & Christina Reck; sister, Mary Jean Lavy of Gettysburg; brother, Melvin Lavy of Bradford; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service 1:00 PM Monday at the Old Order German Baptist Church, Oak Grove District. Interment Oakland Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation will be 10:00 AM Monday until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.