DAVID M. THOMAS

COVINGTON — David Matthew Thomas, age 45, of Covington, OH passed away on December 13, 2020. Born July 22, 1975 in Troy, OH to Stephen and Charlotte {Coon} Thomas.

David is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; Orville and Mary Thomas and maternal grandparents; Juanita “Peg” (Robert) Millbourn and Kenneth (Helen) Coon Sr.

He is survived by his parents; Stephen and Charlotte and daughters; Raegan Thomas, Piqua, OH, Haeven Thomas, Jaedan Thomas and Kaelen Thomas all of Troy, OH, sister; Tiffany (Jody) Smith, Ludlow Falls, OH and nephew and niece; Quentin and Charli Smith.

David was a 1993 graduate of Houston High School and attended DeVry University, Columbus, OH. He attended Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church, Tipp City. David was an avid fisherman, golfer and enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Funeral service will be held at Noon on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371; Pastor Jay Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation 10:00 AM until time of service at Noon on Friday at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in loving memory of David to Athletes in Action; 651 Taylor Dr., Xenia, OH 45385 or online at athletesinaction.org Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com