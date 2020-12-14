THELMA L. ENIS

GREENVILLE — Thelma Lee Enis, age 69 of Greenville, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at her home.

Thelma was born in Washington, Arkansas on April 5, 1951 to the (late) Johnnie & Helen (Maxfield) Conway; retired with 25+ years from Walls Brothers Asphalt; had also worked at Brethren Retirement Community; a member of Union City Church of the Nazarene; huge Cincinnati Bengals fan; enjoyed collecting elephants; loved fashion and drawing; loved to cook big meals for her family; her family was very important to her and she especially loved her grandkids and watching them play sports.

Preceded in death by her parents; son, Kilven Williams; and four brothers, Charlie, Willie Charles, Cleothes, and Fredrick Conway.

Thelma is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Lincoln D. Enis; her children, Curtis (Michelle) Enis of Bradford, Victor (Chasity) Enis of Greenville, Alicia Enis of Greenville, Brenda Kirksey of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Barbara (Calvin) Lee of Memphis, TN; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Charles (Shanita) Conway, David (Quila) Conway, Johnnie Jr. (Doris) Conway, all of Hope, Arkansas, Sealie Mae Hubbard of Piqua, Willie Mae (and her husband, the late John) Epps, Helen (Willie) Lee, all of Hope, Arkansas, Jennie Conway of Jonesboro, GA; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, who she loved very much; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private family services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville.

