Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Dec. 4

THEFT: Officer dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft complaint. Michelle Yates, 42, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

Dec. 5

WARRANT: Officer dispatched to a suspicious complaint in the 600 block of Gordon Street in reference to an occupied white van parked on the street for several minutes. The complainant advised the same van has visited the area in the past, but no one ever exits. Contact was made with the occupants and one of them had an active out-of-county arrest warrant. Dontay Henderson, 37, of Dayton, was arrested.

THEFT: A female was caught shoplifting at Walmart on East Ash Street. Barbara Hensley, 53, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

Dec. 6

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Victim reported live-in boyfriend pinned her to the bed then punched her and kneed her in the face. Michael Birt, 31, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

ASSAULT: Female assaulted her ex’s new girlfriend. Melissa Healey, 34, at large, was charged with assault.

DISTURBANCE: Officer dispatched to a disturbance in Kroger parking lot. Cathy Rue, 49, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

THEFT: Subject at Walmart self-checkout put several items in her bags that she did not pay for and was stopped by loss prevention while leaving. Amanda Vogler, 30, of Piqua, was charged with theft.