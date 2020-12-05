Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Nov. 27

RECKLESS: Officer dispatched to area near 400 N. College St. on the report of a reckless driver. Steven Harrah, 45, of Piqua, was arrested for DUI.

Nov. 28

INJURY: Report of a female subject who was injured by a car driving away from a residence, at 1501 Madison Ave. Female claimed she was hanging on the door handle as the car drove away. Female did not want to press charges and only requested a report.

Nov. 29

SUSPICIOUS: Caller advised a male in a black sweatshirt was attempting to break into a vehicle near Johnston and South Main streets. Officers arrived on scene and did not locate the described individual. The vehicle in question had damage that had been reported in previous incidents.