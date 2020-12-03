Pedestrian struck in morning crash

SIDNEY — Sidney Police is investigating a Thursday morning crash that sent two men to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton by CareFlight. Drugs are suspected to have contributed to the cause of the crash, according to Sidney Police.

Sidney Police officers and medics were dispatched to the 700 block of St. Mary’s Avenue on a report of a crash with injuries on Thursday, Dec. 3, at approximately 6:38 a.m. Upon arrival, it was learned a pedestrian who was standing outside of the driver’s side of his vehicle on the east side of the roadway was struck by a vehicle, said Sgt. Jeremy M. Lorenzo’s press release.

The vehicle, driven by Devon M. Parsley, 18, was southbound on St. Mary’s Avenue and crossed over into the northbound lane, striking the pedestrian, later identified as Randall S. Frisby, 48, and his vehicle. Both vehicles were severely damaged.

Both Parsley and Frisby were transported to Wilson Health ER and were later taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Crash reconstructionists from Sidney Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived at the scene to investigate.

Early investigation indicates that Frisby may have been scraping his windows when he was struck.

There were multiple occupants in Parsley’s vehicle who were not injured.

There is reason to believe illegal drugs may have contributed to the cause of the crash and is being investigated at this time.