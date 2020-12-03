TROY—Jerry L. Hicks passed away at his residence in the morning of November 27, 2020. He was born in Troy, Ohio to Gorge and Martha Hicks . He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Helen, his wife of 50 years, sister Judy, and brother Terry Hicks.

He is survived by his brother, Dexter Hicks Sr. and sister in law Audrey Hicks, sisters Barbra and Sharon and sister in law Martha Alspach , He had no children but numerous nieces and nephews.

He loved his animals, fishing and the flea market as well as going to casinos and his crazy hats. He served in the US Army in Panama. He retired from Stolle in Sidney and Industry Products in Piqua

We will be having services at a later date.