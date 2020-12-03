County enters further into red zone

TROY — Miami County remains in the red zone of COVID-19 spread according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System’s latest update on Thursday.

The red zone indicates very high virus exposure and spread, and comes with guidance to limit activities as much as possible.

The county now meets five of the system’s seven indicators, up from three met last week. These five indicators include new cases per capita, new cases increase, non-congregate cases, emergency department visits, and intensive care unit occupancy.

Miami County has seen 1,064 new cases over the past two weeks. Cases per 100,000 residents are now at 994.51, down from 1,053.40 cases per capita reported last week.

The new cases increase indicator is met when there is an increasing trend of at least five consecutive days in overall cases by onset date over the last three weeks. On Dec. 1, Miami County reported a seven-day case average of 51.29.

The non-congregate cases indicator is met when the number of cases that are not in a congregate setting goes over 50 percent in at least one of the last three weeks, indicating a higher risk of community spread. Miami County meets this indicator, though as of last week, the county’s non-congregate percentage was 36 percent, down from 85.11 the previous week. This indicates an increase in congregate cases.

The ED visits indicator is met when there is an increasing trend of at least five consecutive days in the number of visits to the emergency department with COVID-like illness or a diagnosis over the last three weeks. This indicator provides information on the health care seeking behavior of the population and a sense of how concerned residents are about their current health status and the virus. As of Dec. 1, the county’s seven-day ED average is five.

The ICU bed occupancy indicator is met if the percentage of occupied ICU beds in each region goes above 80 percent for at least three days in the last week, and more than 20 percent of those beds are being used for COVID-19 positive patients for at least three days in the last week. This provides an indication of the capacity available to manage a possible surge of severely ill patients. On Dec. 1, 85.89 percent of the county’s ICU beds were reported as occupied, with 22.63 percent of those being used for COVID patients.

During his weekly COVID-19 briefing at the meeting of Miami County Commissioners Thursday, Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith said the statewide positivity rate for the state of Ohio is currently 15.1 percent, up from 12.9 percent two weeks ago.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.