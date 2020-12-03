Area briefs

Eagles’ Wings seeks volunteers

PIQUA — Barn Buddy at Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Riding Center in Piqua is seeking “Barn Buddy” volunteers for its program.

The job of a Barn Buddy requires minimal human contact and maximum contact with the six program horse therapists. There are three Barn Buddy shifts — Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and organizers strive for at least three volunteers on each shift. Each shift has an experienced Barn Buddy who is able to train new volunteers on the proper maintenance of the stalls and stable. Each Barn Buddy cleans two to three stalls, provides fresh water for the horses, and sweeps the aisle. This is typically a one to two hour commitment per week.

If interested, complete an online volunteer application form at eagleswingsstable.org/volunteerapplication.

Once your application is completed, the organization’s coordinator will contact you and arrange for your on-the-job training.

Flu shot clinic set

PIQUA — Health Partners Free Clinic has joined forces with the Ohio Department of Health to be able to provide free flu shots to residents of Ohio over the age of 19.

A free flu shot clinic will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at Mote Park Community Center, 635 Gordon St., Piqua.

Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and use appropriate social distancing measures while on site.

‘Winter Splash’ offered at Y

PIQUA — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA, 223 West High St., will be hosting “Winter Splash” on Dec. 29-30. This program is free and is intended for beginning level swimmers only. It is a water safety program for children who have completed kindergarten through the fourth grade. Children learn basic swimming skills along with basic rescue and water safety skills. The program will meet for two days and there are two 45 minute sessions. Times are 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. Registration is limited to the first 16 children who are enrolled for each time slot. To register, come to the Piqua YMCA in person, or you may call (937) 773-9622. Registration will close Dec. 28.

For more information, contact Donn Shade at the Piqua Y, or email him at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

PEEP registration open

TROY — Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s PEEP Winter 1 session continues.

PEEP’s Winter 1 session as an in-person class with a few changes. Class sizes will be limited to 10 children and the classes will be 1 1/2 hours of mostly outdoor activity (always dress for the weather — winter coat, boots, gloves, hat, etc). PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3-5 years old, who are potty-trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled.

BNC staff will be following the state guidelines for COVID-19. Sessions are offered Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30-11:00 a.m., or Thursday afternoons from 1-2:30 p.m. The Winter PEEP 1 session will run from Jan. 4 to Feb. 12.

The cost for the session is $55 for BNC members per child or $75 for nonmembers per child (cash or check only). To pre-register, call (937) 698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com.