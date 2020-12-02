West Milton set to become city

WEST MILTON — The village of West Milton may soon be officially classified as a city after the recent approval of an annexation petition.

Miami County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve the annexation of 95.879 acres in Union Township to the village of West Milton. The petition was filed on behalf of Stillwater Ridge Properties LLC, Stillwater Ridge Inc., and Joseph L. and Diane M. Belmaggio.

The area is located to the east side of West Milton’s current boundary, past the Stillwater Ridge Golf Course, near the intersection of State Route 571 and Iddings Road.

According to West Milton’s acting Municipal Director Ben Herron, the plan for the annexed land is to generate “mixed use property,” which will include residential and commercial possibilities.

With the addition of this land expected to draw more residents to the village, Herron said within the next two years, West Milton is likely to cross the threshold to be classified as a city.

In the state of Ohio, population is the distinguishing factor between what’s considered a village and what’s considered a city. Generally, municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents are villages and those with more than 5,000 are cities.

According to the most recent federal census, which was completed in 2010, West Milton had a population of 4,630.