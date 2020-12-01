Troy High School seniors Williams, Browning make college choices

TROY — Troy High School seniors Julianna Williams and Chamber Browning made their college choices Monday in the Trojan Activity Center.

But, the real winners were the women’s soccer programs at Ashland University and Tiffin University respectively.

Williams, the daughter of Jennifer and Peter Williams, will continue an outstanding high school career at Ashland, while Browning, the daughter of Rod and Brenda Browning, will do the same at Tiffin.

“Really, both schools are getting a steal,” Troy girls soccer coach Michael Rasey said. “Both of those girls are Division I talents and have been a big part of our program. It is always good (to see players in the program go on to the next level). It is good for our younger players to see.”

Williams was the MVL Player of the Year the past two seasons, as she and Browning shared the league lead with 23 goals each.

Williams also had 15 assists.

She has been a standout since her freshman year.

She was first team All-GWOC American as a freshman and first team All-GWOC as a sophomore, before being named the top player in the MVL the last two seasons.

Williams had 12 goals and 11 assists as a freshman, 11 goals and nine assists as a sophomore and 19 goals and 14 assists as a junior.

She finished her career with 65 goals and 49 assists.

“I had followed her and knew how good a player she was going to be,” Rasey said. “There is no doubt she is going to be a good player for Ashland. She is just a really good person and Ashland is a really god fit for her.”

Williams is looking forward to the next challenge.

“I am excited about it,” she said. “The coach has already talked to me about being a starter. I was looking for somewhere small and private to go to. I expect to go in and make an impact right away. I am looking forward to it.”

Browning had a breakout season this year for the Trojans from her midfield position.

After combining for 16 goals and 11 assists in her first three seasons, she had 23 goals and four assists this season, to share the league leader in goals with Williams and earn All-MVL honors.

She was second team All-GWOC American as a sophomore and second team All-MVL as a junior, before her big season thsi year.

“Chamber (Browning) is another one we knew was going to be a really good player,” Rasey said. “She is a really good person and Tiffin is getting a really good player as well.”

Browning said she has always had a love of soccer.

“I have been playing for a long time,” she said. “I really liked the campus. The coach was really positive. I think it is (a place where she can play right away). I am going to have to work hard. It (Tiffin University) just felt like a place that suits me.”

And Monday was a win-win — for both Williams and Browning, as well as Ashland University and Tiffin University.