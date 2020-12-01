Milton-Union boys hold off Newton rally to win season opener

PLEASANT HILL — Milton-Union boys basketball coach Rusty Berner would have liked to say he was surprised, but he wasn’t.

Newton coach Gavin Spitler liked what he saw in the final quarter — he just would have liked to seen it for four quarters.

In the end, after seeing a 50-33 lead going to the fourth quarter nearly evaporate, Milton-Union held on for a 66-58 victory Tuesday night at Newton High School in the season opener for both teams.

“I felt like it would be a close game,” Berner said. “Newton always plays us tough. They always play well against us.”

But, after Newton had an early 3-0 lead, Milton-Union finished the quarter with a 22-4 run and led 22-7, 35-18 and 50-33 at the quarter breaks.

“I felt like we had some tough scrimmages to get us ready for this game,” Berner said. “I thought we played really well in the first half. I just felt like we lost our focus in the fourth quarter and we quit doing the things we were doing well.”

Spitler said it was just a matter of Newton executing.

“At halftime, we didn’t really make adjustments so much as talked about doing the things we wanted to do,” Spitler said. “Once we started keeping the ball out of Blake Brumbaugh’s hands and playing better defense, I thought we did a lot better.”

Hudson Montgomery had 12 points in the fourth quarter and Mitchell Montgomery added six points inside and Ross Ferrell hit two 3-pointers in the quarter.

When Hudson Montgomery hit a 3-pointer with 2:31 to go, the Milton lead was just 58-55.

“Hudson (Montgomery) can shoot the ball,” Spitler said. “We were able to get the ball down low to Mitch (Mitchell Montgomery) and he was able to finish.”

Newton got the ball back, but turned it over.

Milton-Union’s Sam Case hit a 3-pointer to make it 61-55 and Shane Ullery hit five of six free throws down the stretch to help put the game away.

“I thought the good thing was we kept our poise,” Berner said. “Sam (Case) is a guy we look to. Blake (Brumbaugh) and Sam give us really good play at the guard positions.”

Spitler was happy to see what his kids did at the end of the game.

“It was a great effort,” he said. “It is hard to come back from almost 20 down. We just need to do that for four quarters.”

Brumbaugh scored 22 points in the first three quarters and finished with 24 points.

Case had 22 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and five steals, while Ullery added nine points and six rebounds and Andrew Lambert had eight points and eight rebounds.

Hudson Montgomery led Newton with 22 points.

Chandler Peters scored 14 points and Mitchell Montgomery added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Quentin Smith added six rebounds and Ferrell had six points.

Milton-Union was 22 of 53 from the floor for 42 percent and 17 of 26 from the line for 65 percent.

Newton was 22 of 57 from the floor for 39 percent and 10 of 16 from the line for 63 percent.

Milton won the battle of the boards 37-28 and had 20 turnovers to Newton’s 14.

The Bulldogs open SWBL play Friday against Waynesville, while Newton opens CCC play with Covington.

With both looking to play their best basketball for four quarters.