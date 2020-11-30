Troy’s Seth Peoples earns DWP scholarship

DAYTON – Dayton Workforce Partnerships (DWP) recently awarded a ‘Retention of Talent’ scholarship to Seth Peoples, a graduate of Lehman Catholic High School.

Seth, his mother Catherine, and siblings are residents of Troy. According to the press released, Seth’s academic performance, community commitment, and athletic leadership impressed the DWP scholarship committee.

Seth graduated with a 4.0 grade point average. He was also a top performer on his high school’s football, wrestling and tennis teams. Peoples was accepted at the University of Dayton to pursue an electrical engineering degree.

DWP thanked its business partner, Booz Allen Hamilton that offered to sponsor Seth’s scholarship.

Michael Bennett, Principal – Booz Allen Hamilton said, “BAH has a strong engineering and science presence in Dayton which feeds much of the analyses we perform for our clients. We are a strong supporter of STEM and actively seek to retain talented engineers to stay in the Dayton area. Electrical Engineering is one of our team’s core degrees that we seek for use in radar modeling, simulation, and engineering-based analyses. We are excited to continue our collaboration with DWP and to sponsor Seth Peoples as he starts his engineering journey at the University of Dayton.”