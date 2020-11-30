Thankful for a successful community dinner

To the Editor:

Fields of Grace Worship Center and the Covington Eagles would like to thank everyone who reserved a home delivery or picked up dinner at this year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, November 21.

Approximately 1,700 meals were provided with 1,347 of those being home deliveries.

We would also like to thank the following for donations to the meal: Cooper Farms for 390 pounds of turkey, Mrs. Wick’s Pies for 126 pumpkin pies, Sam’s Club for green beans, Piqua American Legion Post #184, and the Miami-Shawnee Motorcycle Club for 125 dozen dinner rolls, Covington Church of the Brethren for the use of roasters and Cambria’s. Thank you also to Accord Financial Group, Marjorie Mills the individual donors from Fields of Grace for their financial support of this dinner.

To the city of Covington for the use of one of their garbage trucks and the Covington Fire & Rescue Department for allowing us to park cars at their facility and the Covington schools for use of their kitchen to help with the preparation of food.

Finally, a huge thank you to all of you, who took time out of your day to prepare and deliver meals for so many.

We look forward to our 11th dinner in 2021!

Sherry Furrow

Administrative Outreach Coordinator

Fields of Grace Worship Center