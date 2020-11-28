Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Nov. 20

OVERDOSE: A female was transported to Troy Hospital during an overdose. She was revived by staff.

Nov. 21

BREAKING AND ENTERING: Two subjects were caught by officers trying to break into a residence in the 800 block of Drury Lane.

Nov. 22

ASSAULT: Noah Whitt, 22, of Piqua, was charged with assault at the Royal Inn.

DISORDERLY: Christina Preston, 35, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct at the Royal Inn.

SUSPENSION CITATION TWICE: Antonio Penson, of Troy, was cited for driving under suspension first at Kroger and less than an hour later at the Budget Inn.

THEFT: Theft reported at Shoe Carnival.

VEHICLE FOUND: A vehicle reported stolen out of Piqua was located in the 2500 block of Thornhill Drive.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Nicole Fergerson, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damage on Hauenstein Court.

POSSESSION: Kevin Gessner, 39, of Troy, was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments at Budget Inn.

Nov. 23

INDUCING PANIC: Michael Reardon, of Laura, was charged with inducing panic at the South Dorset Shell Station.

THEFT: A theft report was filed in the 300 block of Lake Street.

THEFT: A theft report was filed in the Cameo Circle area.

THEFT: An officer responded to the 1500 block of Wayne Street for a theft in progress. Michael Reardon, 36, of Laura, was charged with theft, vehicle trespass, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Nov. 24

LITTERING: An officer stopped a vehicle in the area of West Main and Fox Harbor for incorrect plates. The driver, Derryck Reddens, 28, of Covington, explained they were from another vehicle. The officer cited Reddens for the plates. As Reddens sped off, he threw the citation out of the vehicle window and then was charged with littering.

DRUG DROP OFF: An officer removed 24 pounds of medication from the drop box located in the department lobby. The medication was marked to be destroyed.

Nov. 25

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Michael Reardon, 36, of Laura, was charged with criminal damage for breaking a window at the Budget Inn.