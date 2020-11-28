Restaurant inspections

Inspections provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Nov. 17

• Fazoli’s, 1887 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 836 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee beverages on prep line not in designated area. Upon informing the PIC, the employee beverages were moved to a designated area.

Critical; Repeat: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed servers coming back to kitchen and donning gloves to basket chips without first washing hands. Ensure servers coming back to kitchen to portion chips are either first washing hands before donning gloves or using the chip scoop to portion torilla chips. Informed the PIC of this at the time of inspection to address with food employees.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed food employees portioning water into containers from the kitchen hand sink. Ensure the hand sink is used for no other purposes than to wash hands. Informed the PIC of this observation so it could be addressed with employees upon inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed previously prepped limes and cut avacadoes stored in the same container and in direct contact with raw (unwashed), uncut peppers. Upon informing the PIC, these items were properly segregated and stored in separate food containers.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed food items in the prep cooler on the cook line uncovered. Observed container of prepped vegetables uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Observed working supply of pablano peppers stacked on top of each and not protected in the walk-in freezer. Upon informing the PIC of these observations, these items were immediately covered and/or segregated and protected.

Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed plates on the grill line becoming soiled with food debris from the hot holding cabinet/steam table. Ensure clean food contact surfaces are stored in a manner to protect them against potential contamination.

Corrected During Inspection: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Observed nozzle to Gold Peak Raspberry iced tea soda dispenser in kitchen needing cleaned. Upon informing the PIC, the nozzle was taken back to the warewashing area to be washed, rinsed and sanitized.

No written procedures for time as a public health control. Discussed procedures for time as a public health control must be developed, maintained, implemented and made available to the licensor upon request.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Observed small container of machine lubricant stored on top of hand towel dispenser directly above the food preparation sink. Upon informing the PIC, the machine lubricant was moved to the Manager’s office.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Observed spray bottles on the chemical storage rack with no labels to identify their contents. Upon informing the PIC, these spray bottles were properly labeled with their common name to prevent potential misidentification or misuse.

Corrected During Inspection; Repeat: Food not protected from environmental sources of contamination during preparation. Observed two food containers stored on the top of the ice machine that were not completely covered and protected. Upon informing the PIC, these items were covered and moved to an approved wired shelving storage rack.

Corrected During Inspection; Repeat: Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Wet and used rags observed directly on food prep surfaces in the kitchen on the grill line. Upon informing the PIC, sani rags were placed in solution and soiled rags were placed in dirty linen bag to be laundered.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed severely scratched and scored cutting block on back of house storage rack. Upon informing the PIC, this cutting block was voluntarily discarded. Also, the cutting block on the make table prep unit on the grill line is becoming scratched, scored and discolored. Resurface or replace.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. The cove base finish behind the stainless steel warewashing table observed coming loose and in disrepair. Replace the cove base finish such that it is closed and tight-fitting to the floor/wall juncture points to facilitate and promote adequate cleaning and to prevent potential areas for pest harborage.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the floors under the racks in the walk-in cooler and the floor underneath the stainless steel warewashing table with build-up of food debris and other residues. Remove the racks and table in these areas and ensure frequent cleaning is taking place to prevent these sort of accumulations.

• AB Graham, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Nov. 18

• The Vault Tavern, 761 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Complaint inspection: No violations documented at the time of inspection.

Nov. 20

• La Plaza Tapatia International Fresh Market, 960 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. PIC unable to provide written bodily fluid clean-up procedures at the time of inspection. A copy will be emailed upon inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Hand sink in meat room observed being used to store slash-resistant gloves. Discussed hand sinks shall not be used to store or used for any other purposes. PIC had food employee remove gloves and place in 3-bay to be washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the back meat room storage cooler, observed eggs being stored on top of ready to eat items such as butter and yogurt. Observed in the retail cooler case, raw bacon and sausage stored above fully cooked bacon. At the time of inspection, these storage order issues were corrected.

Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed the meat/deli slicer behind deli case with chicken feet with food debris build-up. PIC stated this was last used on Friday. Ensure the slicer is being cleaned and sanitized effectively to prevent potential contamination of food products.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed knives on mag strip in produce room that were soiled with food debris. Upon informing the PIC, these knives were moved to the 3-comp sink to be washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Repeat: Improper use of a rodent bait station. Observed a snap mouse trap behind retail cooler shelves through the back entry point of walk-in cooler next to meat department area. Remove snap trap and ensure rodent bait stations are kept in enclosed tamper-resistant bait stations.

Corrected During Inspection; Repeat: Working food containers not properly labeled. Observed spray bottle in produce area that was unlabeled. The PIC stated the bottle contained water. Upon informing the PIC, the working container was properly labeled with the common name to prevent misuse and misidentification.

Repeat: Bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled. Observed donut display case outside the bakery area without proper labeling. Ensure each corresponding item has a proper label in plain view of the customer or create an ingredient book with label info (common name, ingredients and allergens) and ensure the book is available to consumers in plain view.

Critical: Food display not properly protected from contamination by consumers. Observed retail dried pepper/spice stand out for consumer display without being properly protected against potential contamination. Discussed options with the PIC to ensure this is corrected. PIC stated he would remove the retail spice display by the afternoon of the same day.

Repeat: In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed tongs with their handles being stored in RTE food items in the produce area. Ensure in-use utensils are properly stored to protect against potential contamination of the food products.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed scratched and scored cutting blocks in the meat rooms. Resurface or replace so cutting boards are easily able to be cleaned and sanitized.

Critical; Repeat: Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed rolling ice bucket cart with severe crack in the bottom surfaces of this unit. Replace such that the unit is smooth and easily cleanable.

Repeat: Apparatuses used to store cases of food not easily movable. Observed several large wooden skids being used for storage of food in the produce walk-in cooler. To facilitate adequate cleaning of the produce walk-in unit, replace the skids with approved shelving units.

Corrected During Inspection; Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting board in produce room severely scratched, scored and discolored. Upon informing the PIC, this cutting block was voluntarily discarded.

Repeat: Insufficient storage space provided for soiled and clean items. Observed limited space for soiled or clean air-dry items in the produce warewashing area. Supply sufficient racking or spacing for dirty and clean food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils.

Repeat: Improper disposal of condensation and other nonsewage liquids. Observed another severe build up of standing water beneath and around the facility’s ice machine. Ensure the ice machine is draining properly to prevent these sort of accumulations of standing water.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. The following areas were observed needing to be cleaned at the time of inspection: 1. The walls in the produce room behind the prep station 2. the floors in the produce walk-in cooler 3. the floors throughout the bakery 4. the bakery walk-in cooler unit 5. the meat walk-in freezer (ice build-up) Clean these areas more frequently to prevent accumulations of debris and other residues.

Repeat: RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. No person-in-charge certified as a Food Handler on-site at the time of inspection. When the facility is absent the level 2 Manager’s certified individual, at least one person per shift shall be level 1 Food Handler trained and certified.