Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Bradley Green, Brittany Green to Christopher Hill, one lot, $288,000.

Nathan Friedly to Erin Friedly, Nathan Friedly, one lot, one part lot, $0.

Rachel Skinner, Robert Skinner to Rachel Skinner, trustee, Robert Skinner, trustee, Skinner Family Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $0.

Nicole Jones to Jodi Long, one lot, $250,000.

Jill Knutson, Paul Knutson to Melynda Smallenbarger, one lot, $264,900.

Marie Rank, Drew Williams, Marie Williams to Carole Kerber Revocable Living Trust, Daniel Kerber co-trustee, $230,000.

Sharon Stewart to Sharon Stewart, $0.

Joe Dickerson, Tonya Dickerson to Joe Dickerson, trustee, Tonya Dickerson, trustee, Dickerson Family Revocable Living Trust, four lots, $0.

Joe Dickerson II, Tonya Dickerson to JTRT LLC, multiple lots, $0.

Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance Inc., Koverman White Thomas Insurance Agency Inc. to JTRT, one lot, $0.

Estate of Ocie Stephens to Juanita Hibbler, Deborah Safford, Cleo Wofford, a part lot, $0.

Cheri Sandifer, Rick Sandifer to Carol Tipton, Terry Tipton, one lot, $180,000.

Jennifer McCann to Stacie Davis, one lot, $133,000.

Brandon Lowe, Aubrey Williams to Cody Meyer, one lot, $162,000.

Waverly Estates to Herbert Hawkins Jr., two part lots, $65,000.

Angela Cline, Joshua Cline to Ronald Ray, one lot, $131,500.

Christine Jacquemin, Thomas Jacquemin to Danielle Robinson, Zachary Robinson, one lot, $292,500.

Beverly Ann Burns, James Burns Jr. to Grady Hix, Jamie Hix, one lot, $93,000.

Lester Butts Jr., Roxanne Butts to Joseph Moore, two part lots, $117,000.

Jerry Gardner, trustee, Vonda Gardner, trustee, Gardner Family Trust to Sandra Taylor, $284,900.

William Washer Living Trust, Yvonne Washer, trustee to Lester Butts Jr., Roxanne Butts, two part lots, $258,000.

Troy Land Development to Reserve at Washington Homeowners Association, three lots, $0.

Grant Gardner, Karen Gardner to Anna Reinhart, Keith Reinhart, one lot, $450,000.

Tara Miller to Anita Ritter, one lot, $146,000.

Harbor West Land Company to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $49,900.

Jacob Minesinger, Jake Minesinger, Jessica Minesinger to Anita Hitchcock, one lot, $176,000.

Elizabeth Tulles, Harry Tullis to Narsing Davari, Hriday Patel, Narsing Davari, one lot, $342,000.

Rachelle Case to Michelle Schulze, one lot, $234,900.

3 Gen D LLC to Mary Beth Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, two lots, $112,900.

Thad Slone to Susan Slone, one lot, $0.

PIQUA

Nathan Jackson, Matthew Knox to Armando Noriega, Tabrah Noriega, two part lots, $110,000.

Scottie Ray Jackson to Johnny Jackson, one part lot, one lot, $0.

Dustin Jackson to Johnny Jackson, $0.

Shane Delligatta, Natasha Monnin to Angelica Black, Timothy Fair, one lot, $106,000.

Ross Construction and Properties to Jeffrey O’Reilly, Tammy O’Reilly, two part lots, $73,000.

Susan Hughes, William Hughes, Erika McCoy, John McCoy JR., Gregory Miller, Lori Miller, Susan Schneider, Christina Ward, Ernest Ward to April Cutcher, one lot, $89,900.

Patricia Reynolds, Richard Reynolds Jr. to Amanda Wells, one lot, $132,000.

Benjamin Allen, Nicole Allen to Mark Stillwell, one lot, $125,900.

Benanzer Development VI Ltd. to David Krugh, one lot, $197,000.

Alesha Voisard, Brandon Voisard to Amanda Leggett, three part lots, $95,000.

First Street Commercial Properties to Scarborough Family Limited Partnership, one lot, $0.

Lori Pearce to Jessica Poeppelman, two part lots, $79,500.

Alice Fay to Alice D. Fay Irrevocable Living Trust, Patricia Fay, trustee, Thomas Fay, trustee, two lots, $0.

Sam Irvin Jr. to Judith Mears, one lot, $30,000.

Marvin Crim, Velma Crim to Michelle Ellinger, two lots, $95,000.

TIPP CITY

Paul Colavincenzo, Teresa Raypole, Teresa Rohrer to Amber Hotzapple, Travis Holtzapple, one lot, $383,000.

Laura Dawson, Laura Gunderson to Kenneth McNeal, Lindsey McNeal, one lot, $273,000.

Carol Cassel, Steven Wood to Carol Cassel, Steven Wood, a part lot, $0.

Tamora Merrittt, Tom Merritt to Marlo Kreitzer, Ronald Kreitzer, one lot, $439,900.

Brian Koopman, Paula Koopman to Arthur Boudinot, Sandra Boudinot, one lot, $240,000.

BRADFORD

Jack Frantz, Janet Frantz to Cynthia Bolen, a part lot, $89,000.

COVINGTON

Eileen Brown, Keith Brown to J&P Sommer Real Estate, a part lot, $75,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Lindsey Becker, Peter Becker to Benjamin Paige, Krista Paige, two lots, $208,000.

Jeremiah Forsythe to Holly Forsythe, Jeremiah Forsythe, two lots, $0.

Inverness Group Inc. to Arvilla Crawford, Charles Crawford, two lots, $285,000.

Lois Tache to Karina Caldwell, Kyle Caldwell, two lots, $220,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.

PLEASANT HILL

Pleasant Hill Church of God of Abrahamic Faith trustees to Kristen Gray, Matthew Gray, one lot, one part lot, $50,000.

Marita Kanet, Martia McIntosh to David Kanet, Marita Kanet, one lot, $0.

WEST MILTON

Deborah Cress, executor, Estate of Pauline Laycox to Denise Lane, Mark Lane, Samuel Lane, one lot, $90,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Theresa Heberling to Paul Heberling, Francille Morford, Jeffrey Morford, 1.045 acres, $25,000.

Tri-Town to Gary Simpson, Maryann Simpson, 1.5073 acres, $259,900.

BROWN TWP.

Mark Hopkins, Susan Hopkins to Hopkins Family Revocable Living Trust, 1.527 acres, $0.

Connie McEowen, Danny McEowen, Darlene McEowen, David McEowen, Linda Phillips to Lisa Ritchea, Sandra Swigart, two part lots, $69,900.

CONCORD TWP.

Stony Brook Estates to Harlow Builders, $65,900

John Updike, Marilyn Updike to Stony Brook Estates, 8.218 acres, $140,100.

Emily Foote, Steven Foote to Amanda Blackshire, one lot, $115,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Elizabeth Township Board of Trustees to Chacres LLC, 51.674 acres, 2.180 acres, 70.734 acres, 47.162 acres, $0.

Jennifer Smith, Kevin Smith to Jerry Bynum, Sharilen Bynum, one lot, $403,000.

MONROE TWP.

Jewell Wheeler to Jeffrey Wheeler, Kimberly Wheeler, 1.014 acres, $0.

True North Group to Ben Mosier, 0.289 acre, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Joe Dickerson II, Tonya Dickerson to Dickerson Family LLC, $0.

Nicholas Dicerchio to Aminata Kane, Samba Niang, one lot, $246,800.

STAUNTON TWP.

Constance Strobel to Shari Thokey, Steven Thokey, 12.104 acres, $290,000.

MONROE TWP.

Cassandra Zerkle, Lucas Zerkle to Dustin Kunk, Jessica Kunk, one lot, $209,900.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Darla Brumfield, Darla Metz to Darla Brumfield, Steven Brumfield, 2.437 acres, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Gary Duffey, co-trustee, Harold and Marceda Duffey Family Dynasty Trust, Toby Duffey, co-trustee to Michael Casey, Sharon Casey, 1.2092 acres, $80,000.

Kristen Gray, Matthew Gray to Adam Marchal, Holly Marchal, 3.328 acres, $275,000.

UNION TWP.

Charles Holloway, Marsha Holloway to Charles Holloway, Marsha Holloway, 3.67 acres, $0.

Elisha Cooper Jr., Judy Cooper to Elisha Cooper III, Joshua Cooper, $400,000.

Karen Hainline, Kip Hainline to Elisha Cooper, Joshua Cooper, 2.001 acres, $40,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Tonya Brooks to Betty Copeland, $165,000.

Kay Copeland, Mark Copeland, Connie Keim, Mark Keim to Betty Copeland, 1.0 acre, 0.646 acre, $0.

Christa Cantwil, Michael Cantwil to Andrew Henman, Angela Henman, one lot, $250,000.