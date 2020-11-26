Local blood drives set for Dec. 5

Piqua, Tipp City to host blood drives on Dec. 5

DAYTON – Community Blood Center is encouraging donations beyond the Thanksgiving holiday by extending the “Thanks for Giving Blood Drive” through Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Dayton CBC Donor Center, 349 S. Main St.

The following local organizations will host community blood drives on Saturday, December 12: Piqua Harley-Davidson from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua and Ginghamsburg Church from 8 a.m. to noon in the Avenue Classrooms, 6759 South County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the long-sleeve “Hometown Hero” t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

The new holiday Hometown Hero long-sleeve t-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate with CBC Nov. 30 through Dec. 31. CBC is providing free COVID-19 antibody testing for all donors through January 2021.

The traditional challenges of the holiday season and the arrival of winter are far greater this year due to the pandemic. Many businesses and high school blood drives have cancelled or are at reduced capacity.

The surge in coronavirus hospitalizations has created peak demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP). The antibody-rich plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is vital for the treatment of critically ill coronavirus patients.

CBC’s free antibody testing will help measure the spread of the virus among the population and identify more people eligible to donate convalescent plasma. CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” t-shirt. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.