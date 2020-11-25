Tippecanoe girls open season with win over Sidney

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team’s season opening win at Sidney Wednesday night in MVL action wasn’t a work of perfection.

But, given the limited number of practices and scrimmages the Red Devils have had — combined with a young, but much improved Sidney team on the road challenging them — first-year coach Christina Pentaudi had no complaints after a 49-40 victory.

“I told the girls I was pleased with what we did tonight,” Pentaudi said.

Tippecanoe would threaten to blow the game open at times, but Sidney would counter.

But, every time the Jackets made a serious run, Pentaudi would call timeout and the Tipp would quickly take control again.

After Tipp opened a 13-4 lead in the early going behind 6-2 post Katie Hemmelgarn and guard Ashleigh Mader — Sidney cut the deficit to 14-10 early in the second quarter.

After a Pentaudi timeout, Tipp answered with 10 straight points and led 26-14 at the break.

In the third quarter, after Sidney closed to within 26-20, another Pentaudi led timeout led to Tipp taking the lead to 40-25 after three quarters.

“We have five seniors,” Pentaudi said. “I don’t yell or anything. I just try to give them a minute to catch their breaths and point out the things we need to work on.”

The most important response came with 2:58 to go after Sidney had closed to within 42-34.

Ashleigh Mader followed a Tipp timeout with a three-point play and inbounded the ball to Hemmelgarn for two points on Tipp’s next possession and the Red Devils were able to hold off Sidney for the win.

“That was a big swing in momentum right there,” Pentaudi said.

Hemmelgarn had a big game in the post for Tippecanoe, scoring 21 points.

“She spent a lot of time in the gym in the offseason,” Pentaudi said. “She has worked really hard on her game and it showed.”

AshleighMader added 11 points and Rachel Widermuth scored seven, including a big 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Lexie Brewer led Sidney with 12 points, while Kiara Hudgins scored nine and Allie Stockton netted seven.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday.

Tippecanoe will face Butler, while Sidney will host Greenville.