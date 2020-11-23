Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Nov. 4

• J’s Cuisine, 1743 W. Main St., Troy — Follow-up inspection: Critical; Repeat: An odor was being emitted from the grease trap under the three compartment sink. Odors are pest attractants, ensure odor is eliminated to discourage pests.

Repeat: Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Observed facility reusing single-service containers multiple times.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food debris and residue on cooler door handles, and knobs of equipment throughout the entire facility. Observed mold-like growth on the walk-in cooler gaskets and door frame. Observed food debris on prep-top cooler door gaskets.

Repeat: Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. The grease trap was emitting an odor at the time of inspection. PIC is to have the grease traps cleaned on a more frequent basis.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed cove base falling off the walls throughout the kitchen.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed food debris under equipment and on floors throughout the entire kitchen. Observed large amounts of food debris between the fryers and the wall. Observed walls throughout the entire kitchen with food residue and splatter.

Repeat: Ventilation system not maintained. Observed a thick grease build up on hood vent filters. PIC stated they are scheduled to be cleaned Nov 5.

Nov. 5

• Troy Care and Rehab, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy — Corrected During Inspection: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Observed syrup build up and mold-like build up inside the drink gun nozzle.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed water leaking from the 3 compartment sink on the “sanitize” end. Water appears to be getting through the seam of the table and sink basin.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed a water leak from the hot holding table dripping onto the shelf below. Facility used caulk to correct the leak, however, the leak is still present.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed multiple cutting boards that were deeply scored and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Repeat: Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. The garbage disposal was not working at the time of inspection and was leaking, and pooling dirty water on the floor.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed inadequate amounts of grout throughout the dish area, under the hand sink by the office, and under the drink gun.

Ventilation system not maintained. Observed an air vent over the 3 compartment sink with a thick build up of dust.

Nov. 6

• Miami County Incarceration Facility, 2042 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper cooling of TCS food. Observed rice in the walk-in cooler at 65 degrees and cooling, with a tight fitting cover and not vented. Upon making the PIC aware, they vented the rice container.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed caulking around the dish table with mold-like build-up.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed food debris and crumbs underneath dry storage shelving.

• Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 14 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City — Critical; Repeat: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Several critical violations at the time of inspection.

Repeat: Presence of dead pests or insects. Observed several dead pests throughout the food service behind equipment, within the grates of compressor to reach-in cooler unit and in the lightshields. Dead pests shall be removed more frequently from the premises to ensure the food service operation is maintained clean and to properly monitor for new pest activity.

Repeat: Improper storage of food items. Observed food items such as soy sauce buckets and oil containers stored directly on the ground. Ensure all food storage is protected from the premises 6” up and off the floor.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.The front kitchen reach-in chest freezer door was observed in disrepair. Replace the unit with a commercial style (NSF of like) freezer. Also, the walk-in cooler door handle was observed in disrepair. Repair or replace the door handle.

Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Residential stand-up and chest freezers observed being used throughout the FSO. Once this equipment is no longer in good repair, replace with certified and approved commercial grade equipment.

Critical; Repeat: Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed several non-food grade containers such as sterilite containers and grocery bags used to store food items throughout the food service. Cease use of non-food grade containers and obtain approved food grade containers for storing food items.

Critical; Repeat: Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed the bottom stainless steel shelf to the prep table (next to the smoker) severely rusting and no longer easily cleanable. Food utensils such as clean knives were observed being stored on this surface. Replace this unit or line the shelf with a smooth and easily cleanable lining.

Repeat: Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Cardboard observed lining walk-in cooler racking systems. Remove so shelves are smooth and easily cleanable.

Repeat: Improper disposal of condensation and other non-sewage liquids. Observed walk-in cooler condensate line draining into a soy sauce bucket.

Repeat: Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Cove base finishing behind chest freezers and in side storage area leading to 3-compartment sink as well as by the walk-in cooler observed in disrepair. Clean these areas significantly and reseal.