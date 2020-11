PIQUA — Duane and Mary Jane (Heitkamp) Bachman are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

They were married on Thanksgiving Day in 1960 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, Ohio.

They are parents of eight children, three daughters and five sons. They have 18 grandchildren and are expecting their first great-grandchild in January 2021.

Duane is a retired superintendent of the Piqua City Schools. Mary Jane is a retired registered nurse.