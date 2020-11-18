TROY — Eugene L. Shaneyfelt, age 96, of Troy, OH passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born May 18, 1924 in Tipp City, Ohio to the late Earl Clifford and Emma Lucille (Smith) Shaneyfelt.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years: Joanna (May) Shaneyfelt; his children: Robin L.(Lin) Wong of Lewis Center, OH; and Mark J. (Sabina) Shaneyfelt of Powell, OH; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Howard Shaneyfelt and Claude Shaneyfelt.

Gene was a 1942 graduate of Troy High School and a 1950 graduate of Ohio University. He was a member of the US Marines, serving in WWII at Midway from 1943 – 1946. He was a member of the State of Ohio Professional Engineers. He retired in 1989 after 30 years of service as an electrical engineer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family was his life.

Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.