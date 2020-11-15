Library offers digital options

PIQUA — Piqua residents can now instantly sign up for a Piqua Public Library card and begin borrowing popular ebooks and audiobooks in just 30 seconds using only their cell phone number. To sign up for this Instant Digital Card, members of the community can visit the https://ohdbks.overdrive.com/ or download Libby, the award-winning one-tap reading app from OverDrive.

“OverDrive is a great resource that we have for our patrons to use,” said Courtney Denning, marketing and programming coordinator of the Piqua Public Library. “It’s an easy and safe way for patrons to borrow eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines and more – all without leaving home. This is especially convenient now that winter is coming and coronavirus cases are surging in our state.”

By entering their cell phone number via Piqua Public Library’s website or Libby, a secure verification service connects the user’s name and phone number to a physical address. If that address is within Piqua Public Library’s area, users can instantly begin borrowing hundreds OR thousands of ebooks and audiobooks for free from the library’s digital collection. The new patron’s cell phone number doubles as their card number allowing access to Piqua Public Library’s OverDrive-powered digital books. Patrons interested in borrowing physical books may visit a nearby branch to sign up for a full card.

Named one of PCMag’s Best Free Software of 2019 and one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the 2010s, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with the popular digital collections of Piqua Public Library. These tailored collections offer ebooks and audiobooks including bestsellers and new releases in a variety of topics. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.

Libby provides an easy way to access ebooks, audiobooks and magazines altogether on one app. Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment of the publishing industry with the convenience of listening on the go and Piqua Public Library has an impressive collection.

This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” (US only). All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.

To sign up for an Instant Digital Card and enjoy ebooks, audiobooks and more, visit https://ohdbks.overdrive.com/ or download Libby today.