Hayner’s holiday celebrations to get underway

TROY — Director David Wion and staff are preparing the for the seasonal events at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

“Even though the pandemic has greatly changed how Hayner presents the arts to you, we are excited to be able to offer a diverse listing of new fall classes, holiday events, virtual concerts and as always, the house will be beautifully decorated by our very talented designers with this year’s theme: A Sweet Christmas,” Wion said. “You can enjoy the holiday décor in person during regular hours from Dec. 5 through Jan. 3.”

Those interested can enjoy the décor via Hayner’s virtual, photographic tour, which will be posted on the center’s website from 1 p.m. Dec. 5 until Jan. 3 at TroyHayner.org

There is no fee to take an in-person tour or a virtual tour of the house. All three floors will be decked in décor.

“Please include the Hayner in your holiday plans, whether old or new traditions” Wion said. “The Hayner strives to provide a safe environment for all of guests, volunteers and staff by following the directives provided to us by the governor of Ohio and the local Miami County Health Department. Therefore, masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing are required. Please call ahead for groups of 10 or more. Watch www.TroyHayner.org for virtual event listings.”

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, Santa will be delivering a holiday message to Miami Valley children. A video of his message will be posted on the Hayner website. An online “Letter to Santa” board will be available as well as some holiday activities for families.

“Santa may not get out as much as usual this year because of all the COVID precautions, but he wants to send a message of love and happy thoughts to the children,” Wion said. His message will be on the Hayner website until Jan. 3

A new holiday concert has been added to the Hayner’s 2020 schedule of virtual events. On Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m., pianist David Wion and vocalist Rachael Boezi, assistant director, will come together in the East Room with their favorite holiday and Christmas pieces. This concert can be found at TroyHayner.org until Jan. 3.

Every year Ballet Shreffler performs a ballet demonstration to a packed house for Hayner’s holiday open house celebrations. The demonstration will be video recorded this year and accessible to an even wider audience. The virtual demonstration will be available from 1 p.m. Dec. 15 until Jan. 3 at www.TroyHayner.org.

For more information, call (937) 339-0457 or visit TroyHayner.org for complete details.