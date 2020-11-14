Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Nov. 6

PROPERTY RECOVERED: An officer responded to Walmart on a report of a previous trespassed subject was again inside the store. Charity Turner, 39, of Piqua, was charged with theft, possession of criminal tools, criminal trespassing, and multiple warrants. A stolen vehicle was also covered.

THEFT: A report of theft in the area of 1100 block of Summit Avenue.

THEFT: Theft of items in a vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of South Dorset Road.

GUN GONE: A resident of Stouder Center reported their gun was stolen.

THEFT: A theft report was filed at the Dorset Road Shell station. Case pending.

SHOTS FIRED: A resident in the area of West Ross Street reported shots fired around 11 p.m. Case pending.

Nov. 7

THEFT: A theft report was filed in the area in the 2800 block of Southside Drive.

THEFT: Two people were charged with theft from Kroger. Hope McGlaughlin, 22, and Brittney Doyle, 23, both of Troy, was charged with theft.

POSSESSION: A suspicious complaint in the area of Berkshire and Cornish Road led Caillou Monroe, 19, of Troy, to be charged with possession of marijuana.

OVI: Joseph Raines, 42, of Clayton, was charged with OVI.

HARASSMENT: Jacob Stitman, 29, of Camby, Ind., was charged with telecommunication harassment.

Nov. 8

POSSESSION: Michael Gorby Jr., 31, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespass and possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Nov. 9

OPEN CONTAINER: Michael Bellamy,18, of Troy, was charged with open container and offenses involving underage persons.

SEX OFFENSE: A sex offense was reported at Meijer. Case pending.

THEFT: A report of theft was taken in the 200 block of West Water Street.

DRUG ABUSE: Larry Dankworth, 59, of Troy, was charged with drug abuse in the 200 block of South Ridge Avenue.

Nov. 10

PUBLIC INDECENCY: Alicia Cook, 36, of Troy, was charged with public indecency and criminal damaging.

VEHICLE LOCATED: An officer located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Motel 6. The vehicle was occupied and Robert Staas, 31, Englewood, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

THEFT: Theft from Walmart was reported. Case pending.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A rock was thrown in the window of a residence in the 800 block of Race Street. No suspects or witnesses were located.

CAR STOLEN: A resident reported her car was stolen from Kroger. Case pending.

Nov. 11

OPEN CONTAINER: Javier Solozano, 38, of Union Two., was charged with open container.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Criminal damaging reported at the Stouder Center.

Nov. 12

DRUGS: An officer pulled over a vehicle that did not have taillights in the area of N. Cherry and West Water Street. A probable cause search was later conducted and marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms were discovered. The subject’s vehicle was impounded. Subject was arrested and released.

BREAK-IN: A breaking and entering incident was reported at the Wishy-Washy Car was reported.

THEFT: A motor vehicle was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Wayne Street. Jestin Partin, 37, at-large, was cited for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

THEFT: Medication from a now-deceased Hospice patient was reported stolen. Case pending.

SEX OFFENSE: A female subject reported an ex-boyfriend secretly videotaped them having sex and now wants to pursue charges. Case pending.

Nov. 13

POSSESSION: Aaron Evans, 43, of Dayton, was cited for drug paraphernalia in the area of Budget Inn.

BREAK-IN: The Sherwood Clean business was broken into overnight.

POSSESSION: Steven Downing, 33, of Troy, was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument.