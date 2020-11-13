WEST MILTON — Donna J. Whitmer, age 77, of West Milton, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at StoryPoint Senior Living, Troy. She was born December 4, 1942, in Troy, Ohio, to her parents Foster & Edna (Bodiker) Alley.

Donna graduated from Tipp City High School class of 1961. On March 13, 1964, she married Wayne E. Whitmer and together they shared a life for over 51 years.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Wayne E. Whitmer; her parents; brothers Ronald “Ronnie” Alley and Gale Alley.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving son Tony (Missy) Whitmer of West Milton; daughters Cheryl (Buck) McReynolds of West Milton and Teresa (Mark) Robbins of Troy; grandchildren Denelle Fagg, Ashlee (Kelsi) Whitmer, Mathew (Liz) Whitmer, Allyson (Andrew) Johnson, and Michael Whitmer, Amanda (TJ Ryan) Robbins, Andrew (Kara) Robbins; great grandchildren Austin, Braiden, Piper, Addilyn, Rowan Foster; sister-in-law Kathy Alley; niece and nephew Kimberly & Brian Alley.

A graveside service will be held 2:30 PM Monday, November 16, at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM Monday at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Online memories of Donna may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.