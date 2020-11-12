Mainstreet Piqua launches ‘12 Beers of Christmas’ fundraiser

PIQUA — Beer lovers can celebrate the holiday season with a special “12 Beers of Christmas” gift set. Sponsored by Park National Bank, Piqua’s own Dr. Beer (a.k.a. Dr. Jim Burkhardt) has compiled 12 of what he considers the best Christmas beers and has included tasting notes for each beer and suggested food pairings, such as what beer goes with Christmas cookies.

Those purchasing the gift set will also receive a selection of chocolate from Winans Chocolates and Coffees and a charcuterie box from Rosebud’s Ranch & Garden selected specifically to complement many of the beers.

The carefully selected Christmas beers are ones you may have wanted to try, but were uncertain about buying a six pack and not liking the beers. In addition, all items will be placed in a handy, multipurpose insulated cooler bag. While the bag will be great for holding the beer, it will be versatile enough for many other items such as casseroles or desserts. For entertaining, the bag will also have a wooden cutting board.

The 12 Beers of Christmas gift bag is priced at $100 each and will be distributed from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 from the Mainstreet Piqua office at 326 N. Main St. in downtown Piqua. Quantities will be limited.

To order a beer gift bag, visit Mainstreet Piqua at www.mainstreetpiqua.com and click on the 12 Beers of Christmas link on the home page. Place your order and simply drive up to Mainstreet Piqua office and volunteers will bring out your gift set.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Mainstreet Piqua Beautification Program.