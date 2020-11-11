SANDRA K. FAIR

TROY — Sandra Kaye Fair, age 75, of Troy passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 20, 1945 in Tennessee to the late Eugene and Hazel Evans.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Fair, who passed away on December 16, 2011; and her daughters, Robin Fair who passed away on March 6, 2017 and Traci Sizemore who passed away on May 31, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Ronda (Damon) Boomershine of Englewood, OH; son, Shane (Jody) Fair of Piqua, OH; sisters, Beverly Stevens of Cleveland, OH, Phyllis Littlejohn of Troy, and Tina Miller of Tennessee; brothers, Kenny Evans of Troy and Rick Evans of Alabama; son-in-law, Brian Sizemore; grandchildren, Lauren, Elizabeth, Cody, Brittany, Lindsey, Joshua, Tyler, Kaylee, and Kasey; and great grandchildren, Kaydence, Nylah, Aunestie, Brooklynn, Kylin, Larissa, Cazmir, Luna, Serene, and Chloe.

Sandra belonged to Troy First Church of God, VFW post 5436 in Troy, American Legion in Tipp City, OH, Troy Eagles post 971, and Pocahontas Lodge in Troy. She is a veteran of the United States Air Force. Sandra loved spending time with her grandchildren and family, playing cards, bingo, and going to the casino.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fisher- Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Mike Calhoun officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior, from 11:00- 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City, OH with a memorial honor guard service by the Veterans Memorial Honor guard of Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.