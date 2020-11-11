Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Sept. 16

• Al’s Pizza, 13 Weston Road, Troy — Critical; Repeat: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. PIC could not located facility’s health policy. A new copy to be emailed to the facility to have and keep on file. Ensure all employees read and sign to ensure they are properly informed of their means of reporting conditions pertaining to their health.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Oct. 20

Domino’s Pizza, 110 N. Sunset Drive, Piqua Violations/comments: Food equipment put away wet by three compartment sink. Allow items to completely air dry before putting away.

Oct. 22

Nippon Food Store, 441 E. Ash St., Piqua. Violations/comments: At least one person from facility must have Level II food manager certification. Back door was open. Must use a screen in the door so can be kept open to prevent pests.

Oct. 23

Long John Silvers, 1214 E. Ash St., Piqua. Violations/comments: The food warming oven needs to be cleaned. This has been a recurring concern and needs to be corrected. Observed cracked/damaged food containers. Replace. Cracks provide area for bacterial harborage. There is a leg missing on front hand sink. Replace/repair. The walk-in cooler needs cleaning. The floor in the hard to reach areas and ceiling near fryer needs cleaning.

Oct. 26

Subway, 1225 E. Ash St., Piqua. Violations/comments: The interior of the microwave needs to be cleaned. No sanitizer present in three-compartment sink. Use at least 200 ppm quat to properly sanitize. Container empty. Food containers put away wet. Allow to air dry before stacking to prevent bacterial growth.