Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Laurie Jackson to Kevin Mann, Shannon Mann, one lot, $515,000.

Colby Furlong, Erika Furlong to Alexander Miller, Mary Miller, $208,000.

Chad Verbeek, Rachel Verbeek to Claudia Lowy, one lot, $265,000.

Michael Dippel, Sarah Dippel to Robin Heimann, one lot, $152,000.

Cheryl Cotner, John Cotner to 22 N. Short Street, a part lot, $0.

Cheryl Howard to Daniel Iles, Don Iles, two lots, $75,000.

Susan Behm, co-trustee, Patrick Groff Irrevocable Trust, Peggy Scott, co-trustee to Mary Toney, Robert Toney, one lot, $64,500.

Constantin Ruxanda, Roxana Ruxanda to Constantin Ruxanda, Roxana Ruxanda, one lot, $0.

Ruben Huerta-Ochoa to Laina Albers, Robert Albers, $280,000.

Scott Investments to Anthony Scott, Katy Scott, one lot, $620,000.

Lauren Dugan, Michael Dugan to Angela Bush, William Bush, two lots, $119,900.

Melissa Brandewie to Christopher Isenberger, Melissa Isenberger, one lot, $233,500.

Halifax Land Company to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $99,900.

Christopher Harleman to Anthony Kendall, one lot, $93,500.

Charla Evans, Jeremy Evans to Colleen Scarborough, Todd Scarborough, two lots, $430,000.

PIQUA

Estate of Patricia Wiegman to Mary Louise Brown, Brian Wiegman, two lots, $0.

A.T. Enterprises to Ana Stahl, Thomas Stahl, a part lot, $0.

Bruce Stitt, Sheila Stitt to Chad Bingham, Elizabeth Bingham, two part lots, $174,000.

Sharon Groves, executor, Helen Marie Taylor Estate to Sharon Hodge, one lot, $65,000.

Lloyd Brumbaugh to 501 Caldwell Street Properties, Evan Brumbaugh, agent, $77,000.

Barbara Garrity to Donna Stickley, one lot, $110,000.

Jeffery Mills to Angela Bim-Merle, Robert Bim-Merle III, a part lot, $32,000.

Kenneth Smith, Rebecca Smith to Chase Barnett-Underwood, Jessica Underwood, one lot, $222,000.

Sullenberger Rentals to Kevin Kuehner, a part lot, $58,200.

Arnold Douglas, Sheila Douglas to Arnold Douglas and Sheila Douglas Irrevocable Trust, Aaron Douglas, trustee, one lot, $0.

Ann Bercot, Robert Bercot, Marcella Wilmoth to Traci Ferryman, one lot, $94,900.

TIPP CITY

Kalebb Estep, Chelsie Robertson to Bennett Goodall, one lot, $172,000.

BWH Holdings to DJB Unlimited LLC, two part lots, $260,000.

Tip Top Canning Company to Lee Group Enterprises, $415,000.

Bruns Construction Enterprises, Homes by Bruns to Heather Johnson, Patrick Johnson, one lot, $389,900.

Rebecca Campbell, Michael Lester, Rebecca Lester to Gregery Smith, co-trustee, Stephanie Smith, co-trustee, Smith Family Dynasty Trust, one lot, $130,000.

Martha Newsome, Mills Newsome to Enslen Holdings, $120,000.

Dawn Dixon to Stephanie Morris, one lot, $185,000.

Cassandra Ringo, Josh Ringo to Melissa Kauffmann, one lot, $165,000.

Christopher Newsome, Jennifer Newsome, Martha Newsome, Millis Newsome, Sylvia Sowards to Amy Martinio, Rodney Martino, Christopher Newsome, Martha Newsome, Millis Newsome, one lot, $0.

Jaimie Dunn, Nathan Dunn to C&N Real Estate Holdings, one lot, $157,500.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV, two lots, $57,200.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV, two lots, $54,800.

Susan Silvers to Laura Schwieterman, two lots, $192,900.

CASSTOWN

Angela Lewis to Todd Lewis, one lot, $0.

COVINGTON

Dale Sink, Sharon Sink to John Reed, one lot, $127,000.

Dianna Burgess, Trent Hinger to Trotters Creek, a part lot, $120,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Brent Wehrley, Gretchen Wehrley to Samantha Ross, one lot, $97,500.

WEST MILTON

Deborah Peters, Jack Peters Jr., Stephen Peters, Susan Peters to Paul Wyton, Rosalind Wyton, one lot, $150,000.

Destiny Estates to Theresa Wilson, Tommy Wilson, a part lot, $70,300.

Theresa Wilson, Tommy Wilson to Ronald Cates, a part lot, $100,000.

Benjamin Stelzer, Jennifer Stelzer to Benjamin Stelzer, Jennifer Stelzer, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

Herbert Bruce Myers and Joyce Myers Joint Revocable Living Trust, Joyce Myers, trustee to Howard Pomp, Suzanne Pomp, $875,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Kelly Ernst Kinninger, Richard Kinninger to Amber Key, Bradley Key, $330,000.

Amanda Sloan, Brian Sloan to Bethany Koester, Derek Koester, one lot, $315,000.

Allenbaugh Properties to Allenbaugh Properties II, $0.

Brenda Ciribassi to Brenda Ciribassi, Charles Ciribassi, 2.106 acres, $0.

Charles Stump to Brenda Ciricbassi, Charles Stump, 2.135 acres, 2.1642 acres, $0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

David Swigart, Kerri Swigart to Catherine Quinton, Robert Quinton, $97,900.

Catherine Quinton, Robert Quinton to David Swigart, Kerri Swigart, 109,72 acres, $171,300.

Loretta Katsanes, Brenda Mollett to Laura Becker, Mark Becker, 48 acres, 78.831 acres, $1,100,000.

MONROE TWP.

Betsy Moore, trustee, Stephen Moore, trustee to Kevin Moore, trustee, Moore Preservation Trust, $0.

Betsy Moore, trustee, Stephen Moore, trustee, Stephen Moore Revocable Living Trust, Moore Family Trust to Betsy Moore, Stephen Moore, $0.

RGL Investments to Donas Management, 0.754 acre, $115,000.

Darryl Bendickson, Nancy Bendickson to Nicole Farkas, Zachary Farkas, $283,000.

John Darrah, Karyl Darrah to Sheryl Richards, Neil Strawser, one lot, $309,900.

NEWTON TWP.

Gregory Steck, Teresa Steck to Erica Carlock, Zachary Carlock, 3.215 acres, $355,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Kirk Wolf, Krystin Wolf to Brian Brumbaugh, Stefanie Brumbaugh, $262,000.

UNION TWP.

Janet Jackson, Jerry Jackson, attorney in fact to Cheryl Jackson co-trustee, Joe Jackson, co-trustee, Jackson Family Preservation Trust, $0.

Susan Anderson, Daniel Puthoff to Lindsey Cox, Tyler Cox, 0.6391 acres, $2,500.

Dorothy Hoagland Morgan, Charles Morgan to Lindsey Cox, Tyler Cox, 0.6391 acres, $0.

Frances Maynard to John Hoover Declaration of Trust, Rosalie Hoover Declaration of Trust, 8.0 acres, $20,000.

Michael Clarke, Monica Clarke to Logan McKinney, 2.4705 acres, $280,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Nancy Allenbaugh to Robert Allenbaugh, 5.001 acres, $0.

Tyler Smith to Jeffrey Smith, 9.280 acres, $31,000.