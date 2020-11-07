Kettering Health Network to open a Breast Evaluation Center at Troy Hospital

TROY — Kettering Health Network is opening a breast evaluation center at Troy Hospital. The new center will be a first-of-its-kind for the hospital and the first outpatient service of Troy Hospital dedicated to women’s health.

The breast evaluation center will be the fifth comprehensive breast evaluation center for Kettering Health Network. Services that will be available include:

• Screening and diagnostic mammography

• Breast ultrasound

• DEXA scan

• Breast biopsy

• Risk assessment

In addition to the diagnostic services, there will be a sensory suite in the mammography room that includes a monitor featuring relaxing images, sounds and fragrances designed to reduce anxiety and increase comfort during a mammogram.

“Having a breast evaluation center at Troy Hospital allows Kettering Health Network to have localized, high-quality breast health care close to home for Miami County residents,” said Eric Lunde, president of Troy Hospital.

The center will be approximately 3,300 square feet and will be located on the second floor of the hospital. It will include a mammography machine, ultrasound, DEXA scan and two waiting rooms as well as a patient interview room for consultations with providers.

“We are really excited to be able to provide this high level of service to women in the Troy area and surrounding communities,” said Sally Grady, director of Kettering Breast Evaluation Centers.

The center is expected to open in spring 2021. For more information about Kettering Health Network’s breast health services and breast evaluation center locations, and to schedule a mammogram, visit ketteringhealth.org/breasthealth/.