Business Person of the Year nominations open in Piqua area

PIQUA — Nominations for Business Person of the Year are currently being accepted. The deadline for nominations is Monday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

Nomination forms can be obtained at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, or online at www.piquaareachamber.com.

Nominees should be a member of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce but this is not a requirement. Their business must be located within the 45356 zip code. The recipient should be actively involved with the enhancement of the City of Piqua,

which includes their business, community and/or the Chamber of Commerce. The individual should be active in the betterment of the business community, and be recognized as a leader in the community. The recipient should be successful in their chosen profession.

Please contact Kathy Sherman at 937-773-2765 or email ksherman@piquaareachamber.com with any questions.