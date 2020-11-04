TMS to kick off season with events

TROY — Troy Main Street will host Enchanted Wonderland Weekend, a weekend to shop small for the holidays at downtown busineses from 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 6-8. The event will kick off Friday night from with “Light the Night Shopping.” Luminaries will be placed along the sidewalks downtown.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Enchanted Wonderland Weekend to support our downtown businesses during a year that has been anything but easy,” said Troy Main Street Executive Director of Andrea Keller. “It’s always important to support small businesses during the holidays, but even more so this year as they have all been affected by the pandemic.”

The weekend will begin with Friday’s Light the Night shopping. Other activities that will take place include the release of Moeller Brew Barn’s Peppermint Bark Silo Seltzer on Friday, a barbecue at Haren’s Market on Saturday and Sunday, food trucks at Echo Boutique, a holiday open house at Expressions of the Home, a holiday open house at Towne Valley Gifts, a doughnut fry on the patio of Purebred Coffee on Saturday, and a third birthday party for Purebred Coffee on Sunday.

Other activities to participate in include a Find the Elves game for children and a selfie station set up downtown. A printable entry form for Find the Elves will be available on the Troy Main Street Facebook page and website for participants. If a child finds all the elves and returns their form by emailing it to info@troymainstreet.org, they will be entered in a drawing to win a Zoom call with Santa.

“The Troy community has continued to support our small businesses throughout the pandemic and it is the hope of Troy Main Street that this support will continue throughout the holiday shopping season,” Keller said.