MICHAEL J. BENEDICT

JASPER, GA — Michael James Benedict, 69, of Jasper, GA passed away October 29, 2020. Michael was born on November 4, 1950 in Covington,OH. He graduated from Covington High School with the class of 1969 and Ohio State University in 1974.

Mike’s professional career took him around the world working in the most exotic and challenging places. His passion was competitive shooting sports and he was both a national and world champion. Mike was a highly respected firearms instructor and range designer and was also a talented amateur chef and taught many of his friends how to make the perfect pie and smoke a brisket.

His vast number of friends speaks volumes about the extraordinary person he was. One of those friends said it best:

“A couple days ago the world lost Mike Benedict. He was a friend and mentor that is already missed by many. When we talk about standing on the shoulders of giants, Mike was one of those metaphorical giants. His generosity of time, patience and knowledge made a significant impact on my life.”

Mike is survived by Rosie Ruschman (Jasper, GA), his mother Gerry Benedict, sister MaryAnn Von Aschen (Covington, OH), brother Robert (Everett, WA), his daughter, Angela McCullah and grandson Connor (Union, OH).

A Life Celebration will be held in the spring of 2021 in Jasper, GA.