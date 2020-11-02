Fire damages garage, cars

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A garage fire caused an unknown amount of damage on Sunday in Bethel Township.

Bethel Township Fire Department-Miami County Assistant Chief Josh Schiebrel said the fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at 9345 S. State Route 202 in Bethel Township.

Schiebrel said Hazmat teams were called in because the homeowner had some used oil drums in the detached garage and some oil had leaked at the site.

“The biggest issue was just getting the runoff from the oil drums,” said Schiebrel, who said responders were on the scene for about five hours.

Schiebrel said there was only damage to the garage and not the home on the property, and no injuries. He said the cause of the blaze has not yet been established, and the investigation continues.

The owner did have some vehicles in the garage, according to Schiebrel, but no estimate of damage is available.

Schiebrel said Bethel Township Clark County, Huber Heights and Tipp City provided mutal aid. The area of State Route 202 was closed for several hours while the fire was extinguished.