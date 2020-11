Oct. 29

HOMELESS ISSUE: A resident advised a male subject was living in a vehicle on the street in the 1000 block of Hawk Circle. The vehicle was marked for a 72-hour violation.

PROPERTY: Zachary Long, 30, of Troy, was charged with unauthorized use of property in the 300 block of West Market Street.

Oct. 30

OPEN CONTAINER: Blake Curtis, 26, of Piqua, was charged with open container in a motor vehicle.