Area briefs

Pancake breakfast offered

CONOVER — A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7.

The meal will include pancake, sausage and fried mush and will be $8 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under.

Carry-outs will be available.

For more information, call (937) 368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

Council members to offer hours

TROY — Troy City Council at-large members will host an “Ask a Council Member” from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Hobart Arena’s Bravo Room. It is open to the public. At-large members include Bill Rozell, Todd Severt, and Lynne Snee.

Toys for Tots needs donations

MIAMI COUNTY — The Western Ohio Detachment of the Marine Corps League is again sponsoring the “Toys for Tots” drive in the area. With the ongoing pandemic, the need is greater than in recent years.

Qualification for and distribution of the toys will be handled by a variety of agencies: in Piqua The Piqua Salvation Army; in Tipp City, Tipp Needy Baskets; in Troy and other parts of Miami County, Miami County Job and Family Services; and in Sidney, The Sidney Salvation Army.

Registration for toys must be handled through the appropriate agency based on where you live. All toys collected will be distributed in the community in which they are collected.

New, unwrapped toys may be placed in boxes throughout our service area. For a complete list of our box locations or to make a monetary donation on line please go to http://sidney-oh.toysfortots.org. Toys should be dropped off by Dec. 13.

Thanksgiving meal offered

BRADFORD — The Annual Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Meal will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

Due to precautions being taken with COVID-19, the meals can be taken as carryout or the senior students will be delivering meals to you as well.

Carry-out can be picked up in the school auditeria. These meals are free of charge. Contact Amy Gade, secretary, at (937) 448-2719 to schedule delivery.

Roads to close

MIAMI COUNTY — Rangeline Road will be closed from 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at through Tuesday, Nov. 3. The location of the closure is between Sugar Grove Road and Panther Creek Road.

Also, Pearson Road will be closed 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2 through Wednesday, Nov. 4. The location of the closure is between Rangeline Road and Milton-Potsdam Road.