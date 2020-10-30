Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Sept. 14

• LT Ball Intermediate School, 575 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City —No violations documented at the time of inspection.

• Tipp City Eagles, 202 Main St., Tipp City — Outer opening not protected. Observed gaps between the air conditioning unit and the window frame of the basement window above the dish machine.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed a black mold-like build-up on the gaskets of the tan refrigerator.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed missing ceiling tiles near the stove and above the reach in units in the basement kitchen

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Floors and walls throughout the basement kitchen were observed, cracked and damaged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed grease build up and splatter throughout the entire basement kitchen. Splatter was seen on the ceiling above the dish machine, the walls behind and adjacent to the stove, on the wall behind the 3 compartment sink. Observed thick grease build up underneath the fryer and between ovens.

Ventilation system not maintained. Observed hood vent filters coated in grease and dust. Observed air vent above the dish machine with thick dust build up.

Sept. 15

• Hook Elementary School, 729 Trade Square West, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy High School, 151 W. Staunton Road, Troy — Outer opening not protected. Observed gap between the bottom of the delivery door and the threshold.

• Troy Junior High, 556 N. Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Sept. 16

• Al’s Pizza, 13 Weston Road, Troy — Critical; Repeat: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. PIC could not located facility’s health policy. A new copy to be emailed to the facility to have and keep on file. Ensure all employees read and sign to ensure they are properly informed of their means of reporting conditions pertaining to their health.

Repeat: Unnecessary chemicals stored on the premises. Observed raid flying insect killer and round up weed killer in the facility’s chemical storage area. Remove these unnecessary chemicals from the premises.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Back door observed with an inadequate door sweep allowing sunlight to enter between the bottom of the door and the threshold. Replace the inadequate door sweep to protect against the entry of pests.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the follow non-food contact surfaces with either a build-up of food debris, dust, dirt or other residues: ->seasoning shelf above the mop basin ->exterior surfaces of the prep table -> interior of the hot holding cabinet ->stainless steel shelving systems including those in the walk-in cooler Clean these surfaces more frequently to prevent these accumulations.

Critical; Repeat: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Drain line from the pop machine observed to be directly connected and draining directly into the floor drain without an appropriate air gap. Place a 2-4 inch air gap on the drain from this system to prevent backflow contamination back into the system.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed a build-up throughout the facilities, particularly along the walls and underneath and behind equipment in the hard to reach areas. Ensure the physical facilities are being cleaned frequently enough to prevent these sort of accumulations and to prevent conditions for pests.

• Broadway Elementary School, 223 W. Broadway St., Tipp City — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed turkey date marked for 9/3. Upon making PIC aware, PIC stated the sticker was left on the container, and a new date was put on. Turkey had been opened 9/15.

• Kroger, 731 W. Market St., Troy — Repeat: Sushi – Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee items being stored directly with items for sale within the retail food establishment. Employee belongings, food and beverages, shall be stored in an appropriate manner to prevent potential contamination.

Repeat: Starbucks – Handwashing sink water below 100°F. Hand washing sink in Starbucks coffee area did not reach required water temperature of 100°F to facilitate adequate handwashing for food employees. Hot water heater should be tweaked and adjusted to ensure water at hand sink is reaching at least 100°F.

Critical; Repeat: Sushi – Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed vegetable slicers in a clean container with other food contact utensils unclean. Replace vegetable slicers that can no longer be effectively cleaned and sanitized.

Critical; Repeat: Produce – Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Produce containers in clean, air-drying location were not observed to be clean to sight and touch.

Repeat: Sushi – Inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food. Observed items at the sushi bar cooling improperly in reach-in cooler units, as well as an overly stocked reach-in freezer. Discussed using methods such as a blast chiller to facilitate rapid cooling of TCS products.

Repeat: Sushi – Working food containers not properly labeled. Observed several sauce bottles without common name on working containers. Discussed methods for labeling such as a color coordination system to ensure these working containers remain labeled when in use.

Repeat: Meat/seafood- Outer opening not protected. Back door across from meat cooler observed with an inadequate door sweep. Repair or replace for the prevention of pests.

Repeat: Meat/seafood – Food not protected from contamination. Observed rusted blade sharpeners for meat equipment stored directly above the meat cutting/prep area in meat cooler. Discussed this unclean and rusty tool shall not be stored above a food preparation area.

Repeat: Distribution – improper storage of food items. Observed food containers stored directly on the ground in the general store walk-in freezer. Food items shall be stored 6” up and off the ground to prevent potential contamination from the premises.

Repeat: Meat/seafood- Food not protected from contamination. Observed meat slicer labels to be harboring debris which could potentially enter meat being sliced when equipment is in use. Ensure this area on the slicers is prioritized in the cleaning process of the equipment to prevent contaminants from entering the food items.

Repeat: Produce – Clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted. Observed large produce containers not properly inverted in the air-drying location.

Repeat: Click-list – Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed wood base on the exterior of the walk-in cooler in the click list area. Properly seal this wood such that it is smooth and easily cleanable.

Repeat: Meat/seafood – Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed duct tape holding together an area of the leg on the round meat dolley next to the assembly line. Repair or replace so there is not duct tape on this equipment.

Repeat: Sushi – Non-durable equipment observed. Observed knife stored in clean utensil storage container with surface imperfections which could potentially enter food items when in-use. Discussed the need to replace or resharpen this surface to prevent this issue.

Repeat: Starbucks – Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed gaskets on undercounter reach-in cooler in disrepair. Repair or replace.

Repeat: Sushi – Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed cooking spray bottle wrapped in an unapproved, absorbent material and shelves used for storage lined with an unclean, absorbent material. Discussed these non-food contact surfaces shall be constructed of smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent material to facilitate adequate cleaning.

Repeat: Deli – Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed deli cooler doors, gaskets and frames with gaps and in disrepair at the time of inspection. Repair or replace.

Repeat: Produce – Warewashing sink not properly cleaned and sanitized. 3-compartment sink in produce cooler observed with severe residual build-up at the time of inspection. 3-comp sink shall be scrubbed and cleaned more frequently to prevent such a build up of residual.

Repeat: Produce -Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Food carts in produce cooler observed with severe build-up at the time of inspection. Non-food contact surfaces shall be clean to sight and touch.

Repeat: Meat/seafood – Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed the following non-food contact portions of equipment with a build-up of residual at the time of inspection: 1) Exterior of the reach-in freezer next to the ice machine 2) Gaskets to the reach-in freezer next to the ice machine 3) Exterior of seasoning containers 4) The label makers and their support systems 5) The undercounter prep island stainless steel shelving surfaces 6) The gaskets to the sliding door meat and seafood coolers Ensure the non-food contact surfaces of equipment are being cleaned frequently enough to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Sushi- Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed the following non-food contact surfaces with a build up of residual at the time of inspection: 1) Soap dispenser at hand sink 2) wired shelving rack/ food cart 3) reach-in cooler gaskets Ensure non-food contact surfaces are cleaned at a frequent enough basis to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Meat/seafood – Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Food carts in meat cooler observed with severe build-up at the time of inspection. Non-food contact surfaces shall be clean to sight and touch.

Repeat: Produce – Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed drain from the prep sink not properly draining into floor drain. Observed water running directly onto the floor at the time of inspection. Repair so prep sink is properly draining.

Critical: Repeat Meat/seafood- Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Insufficient air gap observed on ice machine in meat/seafood department.

Repeat: Produce – Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code. Observed unused plumbing in produce cooler which has not been properly capped leaking into a catch bucket and overflowing on the floor at the time of inspection.

Repeat: Bistro – Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed condensate from the blast chiller not properly draining into floor drain. Condensate was observed running directly onto the floor at the time of inspection. Repair so condensate properly drains.

Repeat: Produce – Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Floors in produce cooler unable to be properly cleaned.

Repeat: Distribution – Facility not maintained clean. General walk-in freezer for the store observed with an ice build-up on the right side of the door upon entering this freezer unit. Ensure this unit is being de-iced and cleaned frequently enough to prevent these ice accumulations.

Repeat: Bakery – Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed corner covering missing from the wall by the 3 compartment sink in the bakery. Repair so wall is maintained in good repair and so it is cleanable.

Repeat: Bakery – Facility not maintained clean. Observed walk-in freezer with an ice build up on the condensing unit as well as in the doorway upon entering the freezer unit. De-ice and clean this walk-in unit frequently enough to prevent these ice accumulations.

Repeat: Distribution – Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. General walk-in freezer door observed to have been damaged during a delivery of some sort, causing ice to build up and accumulate near the right side of the freezer’s entry doorway. Repair so ice does not continue to accumulate.

Repeat: Bistro – Facility not maintained clean. Observed walls throughout and floors underneath equipment and along walls in the bistro area needing cleaned. Physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Bistro – Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Floor wall junctures in the bistro were not properly sealed and caulked. To facilitate proper cleaning and to prevent pest issues, seal these floor wall junctures.

Repeat: Meat/seafood – Light intensity less than fifty foot candles in required areas. Observed lighting intensity less than the required foot candle requirement in the meat/seafood preparation area. PIC stated a work order has already been placed for this issue due to a recent power surge.