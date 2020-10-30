Piqua Police Department reports

Information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Oct. 12

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Officer dispatched to Riverside Drive at North Main Street on the report of criminal damage. Someone had spray painted the side of the bridge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Complainant advised the rear window of her vehicle was shattered while parked in the alley behind her residence at 1606 Broadway Drive.

SEX OFFENSE: Subject reported a possible sex offense occurred at a residence in the county. Officer informed the complainant she would need to speak with the sheriff’s office.

THEFT: Caller advised an unknown person stole lug nuts off his vehicle’s wheel at 318 Pinewood Ave.

ASSAULT: Officers responded to the 1300 block of Covington Avenue on the report of a disturbance between two females. One of the females was transported to UVMC for a mental health evaluation.

TRESPASSING: Speedway employee, at 900 Scott Drive, advised a male who was asked to leave yesterday was back at the business. The male was located and trespassed from the business.

FRAUD: Employee of Sunoco, located at 8855 N. County Road 25-A, advised he was scammed by an unknown individual that claimed to be an agent from a federal agency. Investigation pending.

Oct. 13

ASSIST CITIZEN: Male advised he saw multiple vehicles in the area of houses with Trump signs, near 1227 W. High St. He advised the cars didn’t appear to be affiliated with one another but thought it was odd and should be reported given the current political climate.

BURGLARY: Complainant at Terrace Creek Apartments reported an unknown subject entered her apartment and several boxes of items were stolen. No suspects at this time.

BURGLARY: Officer dispatched to 434 Wood St. for a burglary complaint.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Individual advised her daughter’s truck was hit by a rock at 115 N. College St.

Oct. 14

DRUG OFFENSE: Officer dispatched to 805 S. College St. for an assault complaint. Female said male pulled her to the ground and kicked her in the face. Jahrod Cocherl, 25, of Dayton, was arrested for possession of drugs.

THEFT: Subject at 1803 Amherst Ave. stated she had a male tenant living with her for a long period of time. Subject stated the male has been missing for two days and so is her son’s debit card. Investigation pending.

DISORDERLY: Subject under the influence was saying she was being followed. Subject warned she would be charged next time officers deal with her that day.

Oct. 15

TRESPASSING: A subject was caught on video tampering with a window A/C unit that was in a window in the rear of the house at 1629 Haverhill Drive. The suspect was identified as Carl Johnson, 21, of Piqua. Johnson was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He was also cited for driving under suspension.

DOMESTIC: Officer responded to the 700 block of Gordon Street on the report of a disturbance. A female claimed she was attacked and threatened to be lit on fire. Joshua Knisley, 46, of Piqua, was subsequently charged with domestic violence.