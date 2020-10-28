Tipp, Bethel, Lehman advance to district finals: Tuesday sports roundup

OAKWOOD — Hannah Rittenhouse and Shelby Ferguson each had a goal as the top-ranked Tippecanoe girls soccer team won its Division II district semifinal match over No. 3 Springfield Shawnee, 3-0 Tuesday at Oakwood High School.

It was the ninth straight win for the Red Devils (16-0-2), as well as the ninth straight shutout, since a 1-1 tie against Butler on Sept. 21.

Tippecanoe advances to face Oakwood in Saturday’s district championship match at Bellefontaine High School. Oakwood, the No. 4 seed in the Central sectional, upset top-seeded Alter 1-0 in Tuesday’s other district semifinal.

Division I

Centerville 3,

Troy 0

BELLBROOK — The season came to an end for the Troy girls soccer team as the eighth-seeded Trojans fell to top-seeded Centerville 3-0 in the D-I district semifinal round Tuesday at Bellbrook High School.

Junior goalkeeper Jovie Studebaker kept the Trojans in the match, making 20 saves on the night. But Troy couldn’t mount a counterattack, being by the Elks (16-1-1) outshot 23-1 in the game.

Troy finished the season 10-5-4.

Division III

Bethel 2,

Greeneview 1

BEAVERCREEK — Cross County Conference Player of the Year Darani Wenrick scored the game-winner Tuesday night as the fourth-seeded Bethel Bees outlasted No. 6 Greeneview 2-1 in the D-III district semifinal round at Beavercreek High School.

Bethel advances to Saturday’s district final, where it will face Mariemont at 3 p.m. at Monroe High School. Mariemont, the top seed in the South sectional, defeated No. 8 Clermont Northeastern 8-0 in Tuesday’s other district semifinal.

Lehman 2,

WL-S 0

BELLEFONTAINE — No. 3 Lehman had its hands full in the D-III district semifinal round Tuesday at Bellefontaine High School, but in the end the Cavaliers held off No. 9 West Liberty-Salem for a 2-0 victory.

Lindsey Magoteaux and Eva Dexter each had a goal and an assist as the Cavaliers took a 2-0 lead at halftime as goalkeeper Heidi Toner and the defense shut down the Tigers from there to record a shutout.

Lehman will now face Cincinnati Country Day in the district final Saturday at Edgewood High School. The No. 2 seed in the South sectional, Cincinnati Country Day routed No. 8 Williamsburg 8-0 in the other district semifinal on Tuesday.

Dayton Christian 2,

Miami East 1

SPRINGBORO — The season came to an end for Miami East as the seventh-seeded Vikings lost 2-1 to No. 5 Dayton Christian in the D-III district semifinal Tuesday at Springboro High School.

Other scores: No. 18 Newton forfeited its match against No. 1 Waynesville due to exposure to COVID-19.