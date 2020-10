PLEASANT HILL — Dennis D. Martin, 69, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, November 1, at Old Union Cemetery, Horseshoe Bend Rd., Ludlow Falls. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Saturday at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington.