Board’s use of attorneys discussed at meeting

TIPP CITY — Concerns surrounding individual board members contacting district attorneys continued at Tipp City Board of Education’s meeting Monday evening.

The initial concerns were raised by board member Simon Patry at a work session held by the Tipp City Board of Education on Monday, Oct. 12, after two board members contacted the district’s attorney regarding the regulations with the board’s role in appointing trustees to the library board at the Tipp City Public Library.

“It was clear by the response that two board members had initiated that question, and that’s not appropriate. That is unauthorized use of our attorney. The board of education is the only entity that is the client of the attorney. The board of education, as a whole, is the entity that can direct legal services,” Patry said at the Oct. 12 meeting.

The Tipp City Public Library is one of 258 public libraries in the state of Ohio that fall under the school district; 178 public libraries fall under the jurisdiction of their counties or townships. The different ways libraries are bound are generally by tax basis, which determines who will vote on any funds for taxes that go to the library.

One of the board members who contacted the attorney was vice president Corine Doll, who wanted to gain a better understanding around the library board and the school board’s role with that before discussion was brought up before the board of education.

“I asked for her guidance on this because it is such a weird thing that our library is guided by our school district. I have never even heard of that or heard of anybody else that even deals with that. So, I wanted that guidance,” Doll said at the Oct. 12 meeting.

“The question arose that, what is the process? So before any of us could put it on the agenda, we wanted to get clarification. It was as simple as that,” president Theresa Dunaway said at the Oct. 12 meeting.

Patry echoed that his concerns were regarding the fact that contacting the district’s attorney was never brought up in public forum in front of the board, and that as a result, individual board members were seeking out legal counsel on behalf of the board of education without the public seeing the board of education deliberate, decide and take action, even if the matter is innocuous.

“Just because there is a majority faction perceived, or a majority vote there — even if it is unanimous from five members — does not deny the public of its right to hear its public body deliberate. And we cannot delegate that authority because it circumvents the entire purpose of the Ohio Public Meetings Act. Even if our policy were to somehow infer that someone in our board, the board members have somehow the authority to do this, it would be unlawful. And so, that’s my issue with this,” Patry said.

The discussion continued at Monday’s regular meeting under old business, with Patry continuing to press the issue. During the roughly 45 minutes of discussion concerning board members contacting the district’s attorneys, the board came to the conclusion that a policy would need to be drafted regarding the matter.

“There’s a difference between contacting for counsel or guidance, and triggering some service (…) with the attorney,” superintendent Mark Stefanik said. “What I’m hearing is that the board wants to have a discussion to create a policy that distinguishes between calling for counsel and enacting research or action to inform board direction or board action.”

The board made the decision to schedule a work session to take place 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, ahead of the board’s regular meeting, in order to discuss and clarify the board-attorney relationship and the process for initiating attorney services. The board will begin to draft a policy addressing the expectations.

The next Tipp City Board of Education meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.