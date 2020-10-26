Police investigating homicide

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday afternoon in Piqua.

Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Wood Street at 5:35 p.m. Sunday after family members reportedly discovered Franklin Kesler, 65, deceased.

After the initial investigation at the home, detectives applied for, and executed, a search warrant at the crime scene.

Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said the case is now officially being ruled a homicide.

As the investigation is ongoing, Grove said that they are not yet releasing details on what led to Kesler’s death.

Grove said detectives have been canvasing the area, searching for information and witnesses, and are “currently following several leads.”

“Anyone who may have been in the Wood Street area between, say, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and may have seen anyone, or anything, suspicious, are asked to called us,” Grove said.

Piqua Police detectives are asking that anyone in the area of the 500 block of Wood Street who has security cameras to please contact police in order that they can review the footage.

Residents can contact Piqua Police by calling 9-1-1 or at 937-615-TIPS (8411).